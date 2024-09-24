7-Eleven, Inc.’s Laredo Taco Company Celebrates National Taco Day and National Quesadilla Day with Spicy Deals

Customers can enjoy fresh, made-in-store quesadillas for $3 or tacos for $2 in honor of the national days

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc.'s Laredo Taco Company® is rolling out special offers on fan-favorite Mexican fare in honor of National Quesadilla Day on September 25 and National Taco Day on October 4. Laredo Taco Company, 7-Eleven's Mexican restaurant, is known for its authentic flour tortillas made fresh every day and its salsa bar featuring a wide selection of salsas and pico de gallo.

To celebrate National Quesadilla Day on September 25, Laredo Taco Company is offering chicken, beef, and cheese quesadillas for just $3.* Choose from savory beef, chicken fajita or classic cheese, all grilled to perfection and loaded with flavor. Always warm and delightfully cheesy, Laredo Taco Company quesadillas make the perfect on-the-go bite.

But the deals don't stop there. National Taco Day is just a few days later! On October 4, Laredo Taco Company is serving up:

Carnitas Bravas: The all-new Carnitas Bravas taco brings the heat, featuring crispy, slow-cooked pork carnitas mixed with hand-chopped jalapenos and a spicy Bravas seasoning.

The all-new Carnitas Bravas taco brings the heat, featuring crispy, slow-cooked pork carnitas mixed with hand-chopped jalapenos and a spicy Bravas seasoning. Meal Deal : Satisfy your hunger and make it a meal with 2 Carnitas tacos or Carnitas Bravas tacos and a Big Gulp® drink for one low price.**

: Satisfy your hunger and make it a meal with 2 Carnitas tacos or Carnitas Bravas tacos and a Big Gulp® drink for one low price.** Chicken Fajita Tacos: Don't miss the $2 Chicken Fajita tacos, filled with sizzling fajita chicken, hand-chopped bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, all wrapped in a fresh-made tortilla for a mouthwatering experience.***

"Laredo Taco Company offers authentic, made-in-store Mexican fare all year round, but we are especially excited to beef up the savings to celebrate two of our favorite holidays," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Operations – Restaurants at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Whether you're in the mood for chicken or beef, spicy or cheesy, our freshly made food is sure to hit the spot."

Become a loyalty member by downloading the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com.

*No limit to the customer, valid for 9/25/2024 only.

** Valid through 10/29/24. Promotional price only applicable on Carnitas or Carnitas Bravas tacos, and multiples of 2. Valid on fountain drinks only. Plus tax where applicable. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*** No limit to the customer, valid for 10/4/2024 only.

