7-Eleven, Inc.’s Laredo Taco Company Debuts Dippable Delight with New Quesabirria

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc.'s Laredo Taco Company® restaurant is turning up the flavor with a bold, craveable new addition to the menu for a limited time: Quesabirria. Crafted with tender shredded beef and melty cheese, this culinary creation is served in a taco or bowl and paired with a rich consommé dipping sauce. Packed with the robust flavors of beef and spices, the warm consommé dipping sauce complements the crispy, cheesy tortilla for the ultimate dipping experience.

But that's not all! The Laredo Taco Company fan-favorite tamales are back, just in time for the holiday season. Hand wrapped in a fluffy masa and stuffed with a choice of seasoned pork or chicken, the cherished staple is available in family sizing for holiday gatherings. The tamales come in packs of three, six, or 12 – or go big with the family meal, which includes two dozen tamales and two large sides, adding a traditional touch to any holiday spread.

"Our customers love the flavor and authenticity of Laredo Taco Company – and these two new limited-time offerings are no different," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Whether you prefer the cheesy goodness of the Quesabirria or sharing tamales with friends and family, we're proud to offer delicious options that bring people together over great food."

Too busy preparing for a holiday gathering? Let 7-Eleven take over. With the7NOW® Delivery app, you can have delicious meals and more delivered right to your door. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

