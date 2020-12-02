7-Eleven Introduces Innovative In-App Wallet

Easily accessible in the 7-Eleven app, 7-Eleven Wallet customers can securely load funds to use upon checkout using cash, debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and prepaid 7-Eleven gift cards. Cash must be loaded in store at the register, while other payment methods can be loaded in the app. Better yet, 7-Eleven Wallet users are not charged any loading or transaction fees and incur no interest fees like credit cards charge.

"7-Eleven Wallet meets the needs of customers looking for convenient, contactless ways to shop and pay during this unprecedented global pandemic," said 7-Eleven President & CEO, Joe DePinto. "Cash customers want to participate in the growing digital payment ecosystem. 7-Eleven Wallet gives them access to touchless payment along with deep value loyalty offers."

Built to be an easy, contactless way to pay, the 7-Eleven Wallet is just the latest feature in the 7-Eleven app. Members are able to earn and shop with points, get exclusive offers, redeem rewards for free merchandise and pay in one easy step, simply by scanning the barcode in the app. Customers using the company's Mobile Checkout shopping experience in select markets, or the Fuel Loyalty program at 7-Eleven branded gas stations to save money on gas in participating cities, can also take advantage of the 7-Eleven Wallet perks.

"We are an engine of innovation, constantly pivoting and changing to offer first-of-its-kind and best-in-class solutions as customers' needs evolve," said 7-Eleven Sr. Director of Product Management Sajjad Khan. "7-Eleven approaches every new idea focused solely on how it makes our customers' days easier. We want the 7Rewards loyalty program to offer customers extreme value for every dollar spent at their local 7-Eleven store as well as innovative capabilities that enable a fast, frictionless shopping experience."

As an added bonus, first-time users will be able to earn 2,000 7Rewards® points when they load $20 into their 7-Eleven Wallet for the first time for a limited time.* 7Rewards members (all 40 million of them) can shop with points and convert these bonus loyalty points into dollars for instant savings upon checkout and redeem points on almost every item** in participating stores. Each 1,000 points equals $1, and customers can convert up to 3,000 points ($3) per transaction. Loading those first $20 dollars gives customers another $2 to redeem on purchases in stores. To redeem or convert points to dollars for instant savings, members simply scan their 7Rewards barcode found on the home screen of the 7-Eleven app upon checkout. A prompt on the store's checkout display will ask customers if they want to redeem points to save from $1 to $3. Customers must have a verified phone number linked to their 7Rewards account to use 7-Eleven Wallet and a verified zip code to access the instantaneous savings.

Customers can download the 7-Eleven app in the Apple store or Google Play, visit the 7Rewards online mobile website at 7Rewards.com, or chat with the 7-Eleven bot on Messenger.

* Valid through 1/5/2021. Offer only applies to first load of $20 or more.

** Lottery, gift cards, and money orders are not eligible for 7-Eleven Wallet purchases; Age-restricted items such as alcohol, tobacco products and lottery tickets are not eligible to shop with points.

