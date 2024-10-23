7-Eleven Invites Innovative Emerging Brands to Apply for the Brands with Heart™ Showcase

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, announced the launch of its sixth annual Brands with Heart™ showcase, a program designed to offer emerging brands the opportunity to showcase their products in 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the U.S. Innovative and purpose-driven brands are encouraged to apply at 7-Eleven.com/Emerging-Brands, starting now through November 3, 2024.

The Brands with Heart program aims to provide emerging companies with a platform to enter a new retail channel and grow their businesses within the 7-Eleven, Inc. family. This year, 7-Eleven is seeking innovative consumer packaged goods that disrupt their category and meet the needs of the on-the-go convenience store customer.

"At 7-Eleven, we're committed to being a launchpad for fresh, innovative ideas," said Jesus Delgado-Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer at 7-Eleven. "Our goal is to curate a diverse range of innovative products that resonate with our customers and create solutions to meet their needs. We believe that partnering with new, high-potential brands is key to building the most forward-looking portfolio."

Interested brands will provide details on their product offerings, unique positioning, and leading innovative practices including sustainability initiatives. 7-Eleven is specifically looking for brands that are ready to launch and test their products in a meaningful number of stores. Selected brands will receive virtual programming ahead of the showcase to prepare for their in-person pitches to 7-Eleven team members. Following the virtual sessions, an in-person showcase will be held in early 2025 at the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Irving, Texas. The in-person program will include additional educational sessions, the opportunity to pitch to the respective category manager and a product showcase to the broader Store Support Center.

"We are thrilled to open doors for emerging brands, especially those that make a difference for the planet and the people who occupy it," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven. "We're eager to discover new products that taste great and provide the cutting-edge offerings that 7-Eleven's customers are looking for, while also helping to support up-and-coming brands interested in the convenience store channel."

Following the showcase, select brands will be chosen for an in-store test at participating stores across the U.S., providing them with invaluable exposure and the chance to reach new customers.

To apply, visit 7-Eleven.com/Emerging-Brands. Submissions close November 3, 2024.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.