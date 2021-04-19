7-Eleven Invites Northeastern Customers to Donate Shelf-Stable Goods to Food Banks in April

IRVING, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7–Eleven, Inc., the premier name in convenience-retailing, will collect and donate non-perishable food items during the month of April for local communities throughout the Northeastern United States. 7-Eleven is encouraging customers in the participating states to donate shelf-stable food items to their local participating 7-Eleven® store. Donations will be divided between five Feeding America® member food banks in the Northeast.

The initiative was created in conjunction with National Volunteer Month, and all participating stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont will be equipped to collect items for direct donation to local Feeding America member food banks.

"The past year has proven the importance of community and taking care of one another," said Sembe T. Cole, North Atlantic Zone Vice President for 7-Eleven. "We are proud to have 7-Eleven Franchisees and employees committed to giving back to community members in need, and look forward to finding new, creative ways to involve our entire zone in similar opportunities in the future."

7-Eleven has a longstanding history of supporting Feeding America and hunger relief causes. In February, the convenience retailer announced a campaign to help provide meals to families facing hunger through its relationship with Feeding America. As part of the program, customers can round up their purchases in-store and through the 7NOW® delivery app to the nearest dollar to donate the difference in change to Feeding America. For every large Big Gulp® fountain drink, Slurpee® drink or cup of coffee purchased at participating stores each Friday through April 27, 7-Eleven will also help provide a meal to the Feeding America network of food banks.

*7-Eleven, Inc. will help provide 1 meal to Feeding America® for every large coffee, Slurpee® and Big Gulp® drink purchased at participating 7-Eleven locations each Friday from 2/26/21 through 4/24/21 3:00AM CT (max. 275,000 meals per Friday and 2.5 million meals during promotion) to benefit member food banks. 1 bev purchased helps provide 1 meal; $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of member food banks. See 7-eleven.com/lp/feeding-america for more information.

