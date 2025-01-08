7-Eleven Rewards Customers with the Chance to Win $5,000 Every. Single. Day. in 2025

Score a chance to win $5,000 daily when shopping with 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards, only at 7-Eleven and Speedway

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 7-Eleven, Inc., announced that it is rewarding loyal customers with the opportunity to win big like never before – every single day, for the entire year. Starting today, customers have the chance to be one of the lucky daily winners of a grand prize of $5,000 cash, instantly won within the 7-Eleven®and Speedway® apps.

Now through the end of the year, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can shop in-store at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores, scan their rewards app at checkout and discover if they are the daily cash winner.* There has never been a better time to turn everyday purchases into chances to win big. Fan-favorites like Slurpee® and Big Gulp® drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs and 7-Select™ candy are all part of the fun, making snack runs even more rewarding. Customers can also earn gameplays at the fuel pump.

Interested in scoring more chances to win? Purchase any flavor of Red Bull and other participating items to receive extra gameplays. See the full list of participating products that earn extra gameplays here.

"This year, we're thanking our loyal customers who stop by for their daily essentials by creating something they've never seen from us before," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Unlike a traditional sweepstakes that has a few grand prize winners, we're spreading the winnings and giving out $5,000 to one lucky customer per day, every day, for the whole year – because who wouldn't love turning a snack run into cash?"

Become a loyalty member by downloading the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com.

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can also score gameplays to win by getting products delivered directly via the 7NOW® Delivery app. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PLAY OR WIN. Begins 1/8/25 at 12:00:01am ET & ends 3/4/25 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to registered 7-Eleven App and Speedway App users who are legal US residents physically residing in 50 US/DC, 16+ years old (minors must get parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible gameplays received and the date/time of play. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full details on how to play without a purchase, the free 7-Eleven/Speedway Apps & full Official Rules, go to https://bit.ly/5K-P1.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

