7-Eleven Selects Big, Bold Sumatran Brew for New Seven Reserve® Premium Coffee

Seven Reserve Kinara Sumatra Mandheling coffee is available at participating 7-Eleven stores and is offered at the same price as all other hot beverages, determined by the size of the cup.

"This is the first true bold coffee available under the Seven Reserve banner at 7-Eleven stores," said Michelle Cram, 7-Eleven hot beverage senior category manager. "Seven Reserve premium coffees originate from locales known for producing the world's finest coffees. The Sumatran Mandheling was especially selected for Seven Reserve with our roasters to appeal to coffee-lovers with sophisticated palates… or anyone that loves a bold, full bodied coffee."

This Seven Reserve blend is brewed from 100 percent Arabica beans grown by the Rahmat Kinara co-op of small-holding farmers in the volcanic highlands of Sumatra, the sixth largest island in the world. Mandheling refers to the northern people of the island as well as the unique processing method of the Arabica coffee beans produced in the rich volcanic soil and tropical climate. The beans are wet hulled before roasting, which gives the Sumatran brew its distinctive flavor. With low acidity and a rich complex flavor profile, the full-bodied coffee is described as earthy and intense, with hints of sweet chocolate and licorice.

The new Seven Reserve coffee is the sixth to carry the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal. Since 2016, 7-Eleven has introduced Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees from Nicaragua, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ethiopia and Rwanda, all responsibly grown. Single-origin 100 percent Colombian Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee is now a permanent offering and top-seller on the hot beverage bar.

"The Rainforest Alliance is proud to continue our work with 7-Eleven, a company that has worked with us for several years. Their commitment to help deliver more sustainably sourced coffee to their customers drives positive impact for both people and nature," said Miguel Zamora, director of Markets Transformation for the Rainforest Alliance. "7-Eleven understands that consumer demand is increasing for products that are responsibly sourced and by offering Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffee options, they provide caring consumers the opportunity to make everyday choices that match their values."

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization that seeks to conserve biodiversity and ensure sustainable livelihoods. Carrying the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal with the little green frog means the 100 percent Arabica beans are sourced from coffee-growers whose farms are required to meet strict standards designed to protect the environment, conserve wildlife and promote the well-being of local communities.

7-Eleven also worked with Conservation International (CI) to set measurable corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals to reduce its environmental footprint. 7-Eleven's CSR mission has three focus areas – planet, products and people. Using 2015 as a baseline, 7-Eleven set objectives to reduce its carbon footprint and increase community engagement in the U.S. and Canada.

As part of its corporate social responsibility objectives, 7-Eleven will continue to seek out responsibly sourced coffees and other products and packaging with less environmental impact. Future Seven Reserve coffees will include both exotic blends and single-origin brews from top growing areas around the world.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in 27 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Rainforest Alliance

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization working in more than 60 countries to build a future in which nature is protected and biodiversity flourishes, where farmers, workers, and communities prosper, and where sustainable land use and responsible business practices are the norm. We envision a world where people and nature thrive in harmony. In January 2018, the Rainforest Alliance merged with UTZ, a global program and label for sustainable farming. Our head offices are in Amsterdam and New York, with regional offices around the world. To learn more visit https://www.rainforest-alliance.org/

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.7-eleven.com

