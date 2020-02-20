7-Eleven Stores Offer Leap-Worthy Deals

Purchase whole pizzas for the one-day-only price of $2.29 each at participating stores while supplies last.

each at participating stores while supplies last. Order $2.29 whole pizzas for delivery through the retailer's popular 7NOW® delivery app. *

whole pizzas for delivery through the retailer's popular delivery app. * New to the 7NOW delivery app? Receive a $29 discount on any 7NOW delivery order over $50 . Simply add the promo code upon checkout: 29OFF50. **

"There's a reason pizza is one of our top-selling hot food items in stores, actually several reasons," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven Hot Foods product director. "They taste great, are baked fresh in stores, and ready in minutes. If you haven't ever had one, Leap Day is a perfect day to head to your local 7-Eleven store and grab one at a great value."

Available in cheese, pepperoni and extreme meat, the oven-baked pizzas can be served with cut fruit, fresh-made green salads and bone-in and boneless wings also available at participating 7‑Eleven stores while supplies last. Salad, fruit and wing selections vary by location. Customers can also order beer or wine on their 7NOW delivery in participating markets.

"Pizza lovers have an extra day this year to enjoy their favorite food, and 7-Eleven is definitely making it worth their while," said Julie Whittle, 7-Eleven Director of Merchandising for Delivery. "Leap Day is on Saturday this year, a perfect time to celebrate, and our 7NOW service can deliver in under 30 minutes."

The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the Apple App Store or the online website. To place an order for delivery, customers simply insert their address, add items to their cart, and check out. 7NOW delivery is available 24/7. Real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their 7NOW app orders.

For more information about 7NOW delivery and other 7‑Eleven innovations, visit 7‑Eleven.com.

* $2.29 pizza offer valid 02/29/20 only on Pepperoni Whole Pizza, Extreme Meat Whole Pizza, Triple Cheese Whole Pizza. Limit 5 per order. A small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply (except free delivery). Limited delivery area. All offers limited — while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time.

** Offer valid 2/29/20 only. Receive $29 off your first delivery purchase with a value of $50 or more with promo code, but does not apply to sales tax which remains the responsibility of the purchaser. In-app only offer. 1 offer per order. Delivery charges may apply (except free delivery). Limited delivery area. All offers limited — while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in 28 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment services, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

