7-Eleven Swings Big with the Latest 7Collection Golf Drop: "The Always Open, Open"

IRVING, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 7-Eleven launched "The Always Open, Open," its second-ever golf collection available for purchase on 7Collection™, the retailer's online merchandise store. Back by popular demand, this golf-themed collection introduces fresh looks that promise to take customers from the store aisle to the fairway in style, seamlessly blending the iconic brand's flair with golf culture.

"The Always Open, Open" 2024 collection includes:

7-Eleven x Sunday Golf Gear: 7-Eleven has teamed up with iconic golf brand Sunday Golf to create a variety of premium, limited edition items. Enjoy walking the course with the ultra-lightweight vegan leather 7-Eleven x Sunday Golf El Camino stand bag, inspired by last year's retro golf shirt. Style a driver with the 7-Eleven head cover and keep drinks ice cold with the custom Big Frosty cooler bag.

Fairway Fashions: Play in style with elevated apparel from polos and windbreakers to warm-up jackets, retro button-ups and sweater vests. Designed for comfort and flexibility, this collection will make every shot look easy.

Casual Cool: Hit the driving range in casual comfort with golf T-shirts that give off a laid-back vibe with a nod to convenience culture, featuring slogans like "Keeping You Refreshed on the Fairway," "The Always Open, Open," "Swing by 7/11" and more.

Shade Seekers: Top off a game with stylish new caps, visors and bucket hats designed for keeping cool on and off the green.

To celebrate "The Always Open, Open" collection drop, 7-Eleven is offering customers a chance to win a suite of prizes from the collection, including a custom golf bag, via a social media sweepstakes, starting now until August 6.* Visit 7Collection.com for more details.

"Following the incredible response to last year's golf collection, we've taken everything that customers loved about that drop and kicked it up a notch with new and unique pieces this year," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "This line was created for fashion and golf enthusiasts alike, taking the evolving appeal of golf culture and intersecting it with fashion trends to celebrate summer, sports and the joy of convenience."

From branded ball markers and golf towels to divot tools and tees, 7-Eleven has everything to up your game. Then, wind down after a day on the course by getting hot foods, snacks and beverages delivered via 7NOW® Delivery. 7NOW Delivery allows for real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7now.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 7/18/24 at 7 am ET & ends 8/6/24 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to legal US residents physically residing in 50 United States or DC who are 18+ years old. Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other entry methods, full prize details, and restrictions see Official Rules.

