7-Eleven Wins Three Top Private Brand Awards for Innovative Products

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. private brand items sold under its 7-Select™ banner continue to be recognized for innovation and quality. Three 7-Select-branded products have received 2019 "Salute to Excellence" awards, the Private Label Manufacturers Association's (PLMA) highest honors. This year's 7-Eleven winners are:

7-Select Gourmet Snack Trio – Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese & Olives

Category: Deli/Prepared Foods/Meal Kits

Made with high-quality, 100% dry cured pork genoa salami and provolone cheese, free of fillers and MSG, the 7-Select Gourmet Snack Trio has already become one of the best-selling fast-food items at participating 7-Eleven stores. The Trio is also available with pepperoni, mozzarella and bread sticks.

Category: Cookies & Crackers

The 7-Select French Macarons are sourced from Belgium and customers can choose raspberry & vanilla or chocolate & pistachio. Over two years in development, this gourmet treat was a conscious effort to challenge the status quo and show that consumers would purchase a gourmet dessert offering at a convenience store.

Category: Mexican/Latin American Foods

Created as a refreshing Mexican-style frozen treat, 7-Select Fresa Paleta bars are made with real fruit and cane sugar. Both the strawberry and coconut varieties are certified as kosher.

For this year's competition, PLMA had 750 product submissions and 60+ retailers represented, a record number for both. The 7-Select entries and other winning products will be featured on a special Salute to Excellence Awards website and displayed at PLMA's 2019 Private Label Trade Show to be held Nov. 17-19 in Chicago.

"With PLMA's record number of entries, competition was tougher than ever, but the 7-Eleven private brands team was up to the task, continuing to raise the bar, both in quality and innovation," said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven senior director of private brands. "The diversity of our products that received awards shows that our customers can expect the very best whenever they see the 7-Select brand. I would put them up against any other retail or national brands."

In the annual PLMA competition for top private brand honors, food and beverage entries are reviewed for concept, packaging, taste and value for money. Non-food products are judged on concept, innovation, presentation and value for money.

Judges for the awards are selected based on past and current experience with product concepts, packaging, quality, product performance, supply chain management, and retail marketing and merchandising. Judges are divided into panels of six to eight members. Every panel also includes consumer representation.

7-Eleven private brand products continue to be recognized each year in national and international competitions. Since 2014, 7-Eleven private brand products have won 28 awards for product innovation, quality and package design, including 12 PLMA Salute to Excellence awards. Award-winning items have ranged from sea-salt chocolate caramels and Yosemite Road Pink Moscato wine to frozen thin-crust pizza, yogurt-drizzled fruit and nut bars, and decadent dessert cookies.

"Since you can only get 7-Select items at 7-Eleven, we try to create products that are so delicious and unique that they bring customers back to our stores because they can't find anything like it anywhere else," Cogil said. "In every category, our private brands really set us apart from the competition."

The 7-Select private brand product lineup includes hundreds of items across all categories.

