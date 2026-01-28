$7 Million from MacArthur Foundation and Whittier Trust Ignites Matching Challenge for Robert K. Ross Center for Hope and Healing in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linc Housing Corporation announced today a major infusion of catalytic capital to advance the Robert K. Ross Center for Hope and Healing (https://rosscenter.linchousing.org/) and related community development efforts in downtown Los Angeles. The commitments include a $3-million Program Related Investment (PRI) and a $500,000 grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, along with a $2-million grant from Whittier Trust's Young Adult Forward Fund paired with a $1.5-million matching grant opportunity.

The Robert K. Ross Center for Hope and Healing (rendering shown) is in downtown Los Angeles on land owned and donated by The California Endowment. The development's first phase is expected to break ground this summer and will deliver a new commercial and nonprofit services hub, with affordable and supportive housing phases to follow as additional financing is secured.

This philanthropic investment builds on significant recent momentum. Just last month, the Robert K. Ross Center for Hope and Healing community received a major award from the State of California's Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Program, including a $24.1-million loan and $14.1-million grant.

"This combination of public and philanthropic capital allows us to move faster on developments that sit at the intersection of housing, healing and justice," said Suny Lay Chang, president and COO of Linc Housing.

The AHSC investment will support the development of 124 service-enriched affordable homes while delivering transformative transportation and public realm improvements across the surrounding neighborhood. Key investments include the purchase of two new Metro subway cars to expand service near Union Station, new pedestrian and bicycle connections linking Union Station with Barlow Hospital, Dodger Stadium, and Los Angeles State Historic Park, and neighborhood upgrades such as ADA-accessible sidewalks, safer crossings, bike lanes, urban greening and utility improvements.

The MacArthur Foundation PRI is structured as a low-interest, 1% loan with a 10-year term and will support Linc Housing's development activities across the broader Hope Village area in downtown Los Angeles. The PRI will initially support the Robert K. Ross Center for Hope and Healing and will also advance predevelopment and construction readiness for New High Village (https://www.linchousing.org/communities/new-high-village/), a nearby permanent supportive housing development in Chinatown on county-owned land. This flexible capital from MacArthur enables Linc Housing to advance multiple, interrelated projects that reinforce a shared community vision.

"We are thrilled to support Linc Housing's work to address critical housing shortages and address gentrification in downtown Los Angeles," said Allison Clark, associate director of Impact Investments at the McArthur Foundation. "This type of bold, community-informed place-based investing is a powerful way to contribute to solutions to the city's housing challenges."

The California Endowment has also committed significant funding to the Robert K. Ross Center for Hope and Healing through its Social Equity Bond initiative, designed to advance racial equity, community health, and long-term systems change.

"The Ross Center reflects our belief that health and equity are built through long-term, community-rooted investments," said Brenda Solórzano, president and CEO of The California Endowment. "By contributing our land and pairing it with Social Equity Bond capital and flexible philanthropic investment from the MacArthur Foundation and Whittier Trust, we are demonstrating how philanthropy can activate real estate assets to transform neighborhoods and model new approaches to community well-being."

Located nearby in Chinatown, New High Village will provide permanent supportive housing and services for individuals exiting incarceration and experiencing homelessness. Developed by Linc Housing in partnership with Los Angeles County, the project complements the Robert K. Ross Center for Hope and Healing and strengthens a coordinated pipeline of housing and services within Hope Village.

Both the Robert K. Ross Center for Hope and Healing and New High Village are part of Hope Village, a community-wide initiative inspired by Father Greg Boyle of Homeboy Industries and Robert K. Ross, former CEO of The California Endowment. Hope Village envisions a coordinated district of housing, health and wellness services, workforce pathways, and community-based supports near the Los Angeles Men's Central Jail. Learn more at https://hopevillage.homeboyindustries.org/.

Call to Action

Whittier Trust Young Adult Forward Fund's $1.5-million matching grant creates a time-sensitive opportunity for additional donors to help complete the capital stack and accelerate construction of the Robert K. Ross Center for Hope and Healing. Contributions to help secure this matching grant can be made to the California Community Foundation's Robert K. Ross Center for Hope and Healing Fund at https://www.calfund.org/funds/robert-k-ross-center/.

About Linc Housing

Linc Housing, one of California's leading nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for underserved populations. Linc has developed more than 10,0000 homes in 101 communities statewide. Known for its excellent design, outstanding management, and life-enhancing resident services, Linc has more than 40 years of experience serving families, seniors, individuals with special needs, and local governments. For more information, visit www.linchousing.org. To donate, visit www.linchousing.org/donate. To stay connected and join the conversation on social media, follow on Instagram @linchousing, LinkedIn Linc Housing and Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) @LincHousing.

