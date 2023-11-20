7 Smart Home Solutions that Enhance Convenience and Security

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Devices that allow you to stay connected to your home from virtually anywhere are all the rage. If you're looking to seamlessly integrate innovative solutions into your home for added convenience, security and peace of mind, you'll need smart tech with the right features.

The experts at Masonite, a global industry leader in interior and exterior doors and door systems, share these seven smart home solutions.

Courtesy of Masonite Doors
Courtesy of Masonite Doors
Courtesy of Masonite Doors
Courtesy of Masonite Doors

Garage Door
Leave behind that nagging feeling that you forgot to shut the garage door when you're a block away from home. Smart garage door openers that connect to an app on your phone mean you can always check on the status of your door to ensure it's closed when it should be. It provides the added benefit of keeping track of who's coming or going while allowing you to remotely open the door for friends, family, neighbors and others who may need access when you're away.

Front Door
Take your front door to the next level with a high-performance model incorporated with top tech like the Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door, the first residential front door to fully connect to your home's electrical system and wireless internet network. Homeowners can create a customized welcome-home experience with the door's motion-activated LED welcome lights and a smart lock that recognizes your arrival and automatically unlocks. Whether at home or away, homeowners can use the door's smartphone app to program the lighting, confirm if the door is open or closed with a door state sensor or monitor the entryway with a built-in video doorbell.

Plus, the integrated connection to the home's power means there's no need to charge or replace device batteries, providing peace of mind that you're always connected and protected. Available at The Home Depot, homeowners can select from a range of designs, colors and glass styles all made with the Masonite Performance Door System. The system is designed to protect your home from the elements and provide superior weather resistance, energy efficiency and comfort with premium fiberglass construction, a rot-resistant frame and a 4-Point Performance Seal so there's no need to sacrifice style for enhanced performance.

Mirror
Hectic mornings may never completely be a thing of the past, but you can smooth out the start to your day with a smart mirror that displays important information like weather, news updates and your schedule. Many interactive displays allow you to check notifications and play music for a sleek, stylish addition to the bathroom that helps you stay on track and on time.

Refrigerator
Smart refrigerators are often inherently newer models, meaning they're typically more energy efficient to save money on electric bills. With built-in features like cameras and sensors that aid in keeping track of grocery lists, they can help reduce food waste by reminding you to consume perishables before they spoil. Some models even include an interactive display that lets you watch recipe videos so you can test your skills with a virtual assistant.

Oven
Wi-Fi connectivity is the key feature of smart ovens, improving the cooking experience with increased control. By using an app on your smartphone, you can remotely preheat the oven and set timers. You can even cook like a pro with models that allow you to import recipes for automatic temperature control.

Dishwasher
Similar to smart appliances like refrigerators and ovens, smart dishwashers bring added convenience to your day along with improved function and efficiency. Connection to Wi-Fi and remote accessibility via smartphone app allow you to start wash cycles and check cycle status while away, receive notifications when detergent is low and more.

Washer and Dryer
If laundry feels like a chore, you can make it less of a hassle with smart washers and dryers that connect to your home Wi-Fi network. These smart appliances allow you to remotely start and stop washing and drying cycles from your smartphone and can send notifications when cycles are finished. Built-in diagnostics send alerts to your phone when there's a malfunction or it's time for required maintenance. Plus, they can help you maximize energy efficiency by automatically starting a cycle during off-peak hours.

Visit Masonite.com/MPWR-Smart-Doors to find more innovative solutions.

