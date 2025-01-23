70+ Key Companies Advancing in Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trial Therapeutic Space | DelveInsight

Dry macular degeneration is a common eye disorder among people aged above 50 years. It causes blurred or reduced central vision due to thinning of the macula. The macula is the part of the retina responsible for clear vision in a direct line of sight. The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly focused on developing pathway-based therapies for dry AMD, with promising treatments like ALK-001 and LBS-008 in trials, though a combination approach may be needed to fully inhibit disease progression.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline dry AMD therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the dry AMD pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's dry AMD pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for dry AMD treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for dry AMD treatment. Key dry AMD companies such as Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Dobecure, Belite Bio, Cognition Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Allergo Ophthalmics, Annexon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, InflammX Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Evergreen Therapeutics, Inc., Alexion, Luxa Biotechnology, Astellas Pharma, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eyevensys and others are evaluating new dry AMD drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new dry AMD drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising dry AMD pipeline therapies such as ALK-001, Etamsylate, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), CT1812, AVD-104, Elamipretide, Risuteganib, ANX 007, JNJ 81201887, Xiflam, OpRegen, IONIS-FB-LRx, EG-301, ALXN2040, RPESC-RPE-4W, MA09-hRPE, OLX301A, RO7303359, BI 771716, EYS 611 and others are under different phases of dry AMD clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of dry AMD clinical trials. In December 2024 , Galimedix Therapeutics announced the initiation of its Phase II eDREAM study to assess the safety and efficacy of GAL-101 eye drops in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration.

, Galimedix Therapeutics announced the initiation of its Phase II eDREAM study to assess the safety and efficacy of GAL-101 eye drops in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration. In December 2024 , Ocugen, Inc. announced that the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the OCU410 ArMaDa clinical trial recently convened and approved continuation of the second phase of the Phase 1/2 study. OCU410 (AAV5-hRORA) is a novel modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD).

, Ocugen, Inc. announced that the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the OCU410 ArMaDa clinical trial recently convened and approved continuation of the second phase of the Phase 1/2 study. OCU410 (AAV5-hRORA) is a novel modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD). In November 2024 , Ocugen, Inc. announced positive preliminary efficacy and safety data from the Phase I dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 OCU410 ArMaDa clinical trial for geographic atrophy (GA), secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD). Key findings include: no drug-related serious adverse events, reduced lesion growth, preservation of retinal tissue, and most importantly there was a positive effect on the functional visual measure of low luminance visual acuity (LLVA).

, Ocugen, Inc. announced positive preliminary efficacy and safety data from the Phase I dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 OCU410 ArMaDa clinical trial for geographic atrophy (GA), secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD). Key findings include: no drug-related serious adverse events, reduced lesion growth, preservation of retinal tissue, and most importantly there was a positive effect on the functional visual measure of low luminance visual acuity (LLVA). In October 2024 , Eyestem Research, focused on creating scalable cell therapies for incurable diseases, had announced a positive outcome of the Drug Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review for the first cohort of its Phase one trial to treat Geographic Atrophy secondary to Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration, marking a milestone for Indian science and medical research.

, Eyestem Research, focused on creating scalable cell therapies for incurable diseases, had announced a positive outcome of the Drug Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review for the first cohort of its Phase one trial to treat Geographic Atrophy secondary to Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration, marking a milestone for Indian science and medical research. In September 2024 , Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. announced the presentation of new bevemipretide (SBT-272) preclinical data demonstrating topical ocular delivery to the retina with protective effects observed in models of AMD.

, Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. announced the presentation of new bevemipretide (SBT-272) preclinical data demonstrating topical ocular delivery to the retina with protective effects observed in models of AMD. In June 2024 , Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. announced that it has enrolled and dosed its first patient in the ReNEW trial as part of its Phase III clinical program for elamipretide in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). The program consists of the two Phase III trials, ReNEW and ReGAIN. Both trials will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of daily subcutaneous injections of elamipretide in participants with dry AMD.

, Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. announced that it has enrolled and dosed its first patient in the ReNEW trial as part of its Phase III clinical program for elamipretide in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). The program consists of the two Phase III trials, ReNEW and ReGAIN. Both trials will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of daily subcutaneous injections of elamipretide in participants with dry AMD. In April 2024 , Eyestem received approval from India's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) to commence human trials for Eyecyte RPE, a potential treatment for geographic atrophy arising from dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in dry AMD treatment drugs @ Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report

The dry AMD pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage dry AMD drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the dry AMD clinical trial landscape.

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the top four causes of blindness in older adults and the leading cause of irreversible blindness in developed countries. Around 170 million people globally are affected by AMD, making it the third most common cause of vision loss worldwide. Dry AMD typically progresses slowly, but wet AMD can cause severe visual impairment within days or weeks of onset. In the early stages of AMD, there are no noticeable symptoms, though an ophthalmologist can detect drusen before symptoms arise. Some individuals experience slight vision changes during the intermediate stage, but many remain symptom-free. Others may notice dark or grey spots in their central vision or have difficulty transitioning from bright to dim lighting.

Clinicians currently use various imaging techniques to monitor changes in the retina, retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), and choroid, including fundus exams, color fundus photography, fundus autofluorescence (FAF), optical coherence tomography (OCT), and infrared reflectance imaging. Over the past two decades, OCT has significantly advanced the early detection, monitoring, and treatment assessment of dry AMD. Modern spectral-domain OCT (SD-OCT) systems provide detailed cross-sectional and volumetric views of the retina, enabling clinicians to visualize, measure, and monitor retinal layers, RPE, hyperreflective foci, geographic atrophy (GA), and drusen. While SD-OCT remains the standard of care, emerging technologies like polarization-sensitive OCT (PS-OCT), which offers tissue-selective imaging, may revolutionize AMD research and clinical practices.

Currently, no approved treatments exist for dry AMD. Management involves regular monitoring, timely detection of visual deterioration, appropriate rehabilitation, and early identification of choroidal neovascularization (CNV). Research is underway to explore therapeutic strategies to prevent AMD, slow its progression, or restore vision. Potential treatments include lifestyle and behavioral changes, age-related eye disease study (AREDS) supplements, visual cycle modulators, anti-inflammatory agents, complement inhibitors, gene therapy, cell-based therapies, and approaches to reduce toxic by-products.

Find out more about dry AMD treatment drugs @ Drugs for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment

A snapshot of the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA ALK-001 Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Phase III Dimerisation inhibitors; Vitamin A replacements Oral Tinlarebant (LBS-008) Belite Bio Phase III RBP4 protein inhibitors Oral CT1812 Cognition Therapeutics Phase II Sigma-2 receptor antagonists Oral AVD-104 Aviceda Therapeutics Phase II Complement factor H stimulants; Macrophage inhibitors Intravitreal OCU410 Ocugen Phase I/II Gene transference Subretinal CPCB-RPE1 Regenerative Patch Technologies Phase I/II Cell replacements Subretinal OLX301A OliX Pharmaceuticals Phase I RNA interference NA RO7303359 Hoffmann-La Roche Phase I Undefined mechanism Intravitreal Research program: Dry AMD Beacon Therapeutics Preclinical NA Intravitreal

Learn more about the emerging dry AMD pipeline therapies @ Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trials

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Assessment

The dry AMD pipeline report proffers an integral view of the dry AMD emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Dimerisation inhibitors, Vitamin A replacements, RBP4 protein inhibitors, Sigma-2 receptor antagonists, Complement factor H stimulants, Macrophage inhibitors, Cell replacements, RNA interference,

Dimerisation inhibitors, Vitamin A replacements, RBP4 protein inhibitors, Sigma-2 receptor antagonists, Complement factor H stimulants, Macrophage inhibitors, Cell replacements, RNA interference, Key Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies : Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Dobecure, Belite Bio, Cognition Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Allergo Ophthalmics, Annexon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, InflammX Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Evergreen Therapeutics, Inc., Alexion, Luxa Biotechnology, Astellas Pharma, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eyevensys and others

: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Dobecure, Belite Bio, Cognition Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Allergo Ophthalmics, Annexon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, InflammX Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Evergreen Therapeutics, Inc., Alexion, Luxa Biotechnology, Astellas Pharma, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eyevensys and others Key Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapies: ALK-001, Etamsylate, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), CT1812, AVD-104, Elamipretide, Risuteganib, ANX 007, JNJ 81201887, Xiflam, OpRegen, IONIS-FB-LRx, EG-301, ALXN2040, RPESC-RPE-4W, MA09-hRPE, OLX301A, RO7303359, BI 771716, EYS 611 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for dry AMD treatment, visit @ Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the dry AMD pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key dry AMD companies including Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Belite Bio, Aviceda Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Allegro Ophthalmics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics (CellCure Neurosciences), Roche, Cognition Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Regenerative Patch Technologies, among others.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Forecast

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted dry AMD epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key AMD companies including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Graybug Vision, Ribomic USA Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics, among others.

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration companies including EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie, Caregen Co. Ltd., Exegenesis Bio, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Skyline Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Ocugenix Corporation, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc., AiViva BioPharma, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Opthea Limited, AffaMed Therapeutics Limited, EyeBiotech Ltd., Novartis, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP