70+ Maritime and Defense Companies to Test Technologies at BlueTIDE 2026 Next Week

Selected Companies for Showcase Alley Announced!

NEWPORT, R.I., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport, R.I. — With one week until the 3rd Annual BlueTIDE, Polaris Tech Bridge (formerly 401 Tech Bridge) is excited to announce the companies selected to participate in the event's Showcase Alley on August 27 at Sail Newport.

Showcase Alley serves as the centerpiece of BlueTIDE's innovation ecosystem — a dynamic, highly interactive environment where companies bring their technologies to life. Through static displays, live demonstrations, and hands-on engagement, participating organizations will connect directly with decision-makers from the Department of Defense, U.S. Navy, funding organizations, industry leaders, and academic institutions.

The selected organizations represent a diverse cross-section of innovators advancing technologies with applications across defense, maritime, and adjacent industries:

More than a traditional exhibition space, Showcase Alley is designed to accelerate the path from concept to deployment. Companies selected for participation gain a unique platform to highlight capabilities, gather real-time feedback, and spark partnerships that can drive commercialization and mission impact.

"Showcase Alley is where innovation meets opportunity. These companies have developed technologies with tremendous potential, and this event gives them a chance to demonstrate those capabilities, engage directly with government and industry leaders, and build the relationships that can turn promising ideas into deployed solutions. That kind of collaboration is essential to strengthening our innovation ecosystem," said Matt Watson, Center Director for Polaris.

Participation in Showcase Alley reflects a competitive selection process focused on identifying technologies with strong potential to address real-world challenges and advance critical capabilities. In addition to exhibiting, select companies will also participate in one-on-one government office hours, offering direct engagement with key stakeholders and program representatives.

Growing annually since 2024, BlueTIDE continues to serve as a convening force for innovators, operators, and investors, creating an environment where emerging technologies can gain visibility, build momentum, and move closer to real-world application.

BlueTIDE 2026 will feature 70+ companies. representing 5 countries, through Showcase Alley and the in-water Collaborative Integration Opportunity. To start the day, these previously qualified technologies will be put to work in a mission-driven maritime scenario shaped with input from the Department of Defense. It's a chance to see how these systems perform when it matters, alongside other technologies, in an environment that reflects real-world conditions.

If you are interested in seeing BlueTIDE for yourself, register today. General admission is free. The schedule for the day is as follows:

Date: August 27, 2026

Location: Sail Newport, 72 Fort Adams Dr, Newport, RI 02840

Agenda

9:00 AM to 1:00 PM – In-Water Collaborative Integration Opportunity

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM – Showcase Alley, Shoreside Demonstrations & Networking

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM – BlueTIDE Featured Technology Demonstrations

A series of hand-selected demonstrations highlighting innovative technologies with high operational relevance and commercialization potential.

4:00 PM to 4:30 PM – Awards & Distinguished Speakers

Technical Focus Area Awards will recognize top-performing technologies as evaluated by DoD representatives, industry leaders, and subject matter experts. Distinguished Showcase Alley companies will also be recognized for exceptional innovation and engagement throughout the event.

4:30 PM to 6:00 PM – Networking Social

For more information about the event, visit www.polaristechbridge.com/bluetide

BlueTIDE Sponsors:

Flagship Sponsor:

Anchor Sponsor:

Navigator Sponsors:

Harbor Sponsors:

About Polaris Tech Bridge

Polaris Tech Bridge is a nonproﬁt dedicated to advancing dual-use and blue technology companies in Rhode Island. By connecting innovators with industry, government, and academic partners, Polaris Tech Bridge helps bridge the critical gap between research and commercialization. Through technical assistance and tailored programs, the organization enables companies to overcome barriers, expand into new markets, and access defense and other government contracts. Polaris Tech Bridge is committed to accelerating. innovation, supporting economic growth, and guiding entrepreneurs through the challenges of bringing breakthrough technologies to market. Visit www.polaristechbridge.org for more information.

SOURCE Polaris Team