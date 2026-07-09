Polaris Tech Bridge Announced Companies Selected to Advance to BlueTIDE 2026 Live Demonstration in Newport, RI

Showcase Alley deadline is Monday, July 13. Public can register to attend now.

NEWPORT, R.I., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Tech Bridge (formerly 401 Tech Bridge) announced the companies selected to advance from the BlueTIDE 2026 virtual qualification demonstrations to the culminating Collaborative Integration Opportunity on August 27 in Newport, Rhode Island.

BlueTIDE 2026 will bring together leaders from across defense such as the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Division Newport; industry such as Flagship Sponsor, Anduril Industries; and academia to accelerate the deployment of critical maritime technologies. The public is also invited to attend, watch the demonstrations, and learn more about Rhode Island's defense industry. In 2025, 650 registered attendees interacted with 52 companies from four different countries showcasing their products and services.

Following a competitive series of virtual demonstrations, the top-performing companies represent leading innovations across key focus areas, including multi-domain autonomous systems, counter-UxS and defensive technologies, maritime domain awareness, and modeling and simulation environments.

The companies selected to advance include:

Autonomous Systems

Counter UxS

Awareness Systems

Modeling & Simulation

Enabling Technologies

"Advancing to the live demonstration is a significant milestone," said Matt Watson, Center Director. "These companies have already distinguished themselves through rigorous evaluation, and we look forward to seeing their technologies operate in an integrated, operationally-focused environment this August."

For companies that want to be part of BlueTIDE but aren't participating in the in-water demo, there are still ways to get involved. Showcase Alley offers space to exhibit technologies and connect with attendees. The deadline for Showcase Alley is Monday, July 13. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Registration for general admission is also open. For more information and to register to attend, please visit www.polaristechbridge.org/bluetide.

About Polaris Tech Bridge

Polaris Tech Bridge is a nonproﬁt dedicated to advancing dual-use and blue technology companies in Rhode Island. By connecting innovators with industry, government, and academic partners, Polaris Tech Bridge helps bridge the critical gap between research and commercialization. Through technical assistance and tailored programs, the organization enables companies to overcome barriers, expand into new markets, and access defense and other government contracts. Polaris Tech Bridge is committed to accelerating. innovation, supporting economic growth, and guiding entrepreneurs through the challenges of bringing breakthrough technologies to market. Visit www.polaristechbridge.org for more information.

SOURCE Polaris Team