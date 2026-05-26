Applications Close May 28 for Premier Maritime Technology Demonstration Event

NEWPORT, R.I., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Tech Bridge (formerly 401 Tech Bridge) is calling on innovators to apply for BlueTIDE 2026, a leading maritime technology demonstration event taking place August 27, 2026, in Newport, Rhode Island.

Applications for the event's in-water Collaborative Integration Opportunity are open through 11:59 PM ET on May 28, 2026.

BlueTIDE, now in its third year, provides companies with a unique opportunity to demonstrate cutting-edge maritime and dual-use technologies in a live, mission-driven environment, with direct engagement from Department of Defense (DoD) stakeholders, industry leaders, and investors.

"BlueTIDE is made up of in-water demonstrations, Showcase Alley, and shoreside demonstrations," said Linda Larsen, Maritime and Industry Engagement Manager at Polaris Tech Bridge. "It's an opportunity for companies to show what their technology can do in a real operational setting."

Selected companies will participate in a multi-phase evaluation process, beginning with virtual demonstrations in early June and culminating in live, in-water demonstrations during the August event.

Participants will benefit from:

Direct feedback from FFRDC, DoD, and SME evaluators along with Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Division Newport (NUWC) advisors





Opportunities for follow-on engagement and partnerships





Scheduled 1:1 meetings with NUWC, Anduril Industries, and venture firms





Exposure to venture capital and funding pathways





Integration opportunities with leading platforms and technologies such as Anduril Industries' Lattice platform

Importantly, participation is offered at no cost.

"Attendance, showcase alley, or participation in water… are free to companies to participate. There is no additional charge," Larsen noted.

BlueTIDE 2026 is seeking technologies aligned with key focus areas, including Multi-Domain Autonomous Systems (UxS), Counter-UxS Defensive Autonomous Systems, Multi-Domain Awareness Technologies, and Modeling, Simulation & Digital Environments.

The event is designed not only as a demonstration platform, but as a catalyst for long-term collaboration.

"It's not a one-and-done event," Larsen said. "Our mission is to demonstrate technology capabilities, connect companies to integration opportunities, and support continued engagement and technology development beyond BlueTIDE."

Companies interested in participating must submit an application along with up to five pages of supporting documentation outlining their technology and capabilities.

Applications are due by May 28, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For more information, to apply for the Collaborative Innovation Opportunity, and learn about other ways to participate, including exhibiting in BlueTIDE's Showcase Alley, sponsorship opportunities, or watching the demonstrations live, visit www.polaristechbridge.org/bluetide.

About Polaris Tech Bridge

Connecting Innovation to Opportunity.

Polaris Tech Bridge is a nonproﬁt dedicated to advancing dual-use and blue technology companies in Rhode Island. By connecting innovators with industry, government, and academic partners, Polaris Tech Bridge helps bridge the critical gap between research and commercialization. Through technical assistance and tailored programs, the organization enables companies to overcome barriers, expand into new markets, and access defense and other government contracts. Polaris Tech Bridge is committed to accelerating. innovation, supporting economic growth, and guiding entrepreneurs through the challenges of bringing breakthrough technologies to market. Visit www.polaristechbridge.org for more information.

SOURCE Polaris Team