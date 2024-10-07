70% of Americans Plan to Shop Black Friday and Cyber Week Sales, Leading All Other Fall and Winter Sales Events, According to Survey by Slickdeals

55% also plan to shop during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy percent of Americans plan to shop Black Friday and Cyber Week sales, according to a survey conducted by Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by a community of millions of smart shoppers sharing and discovering the most up-to-date online deals and coupons. Additionally, 55% said they intend to participate in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, while 38% will shop early October events that mark the start of the holiday season. Looking ahead, 42% of respondents expect to take advantage of early December sales.

Developed by Slickdeals and conducted via Suzy, the study of 1,189 nationally representative adults found that consumers primarily shop for themselves during major sales events. For Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, 68% shop for themselves and 45% shop for immediate family. Similarly, during Black Friday and Cyber Week sales, 72% shop for themselves and 49% for immediate family.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents view fall and winter sales events as an opportunity to complete most of their holiday shopping. Forty-six percent use these events to purchase specific items they've had their eye on, while 45% shop opportunistically to snag the best deals. Additionally, 40% take advantage of the sales to stock up on household essentials.

"Whether shopping for yourself or checking off your holiday gift list, navigating all the deals during this season can feel overwhelming," said Neville Crawley, CEO of Slickdeals. "By leveraging a community of millions of shoppers like the one at Slickdeals, you can easily spot the best prices on the best products."

Survey respondents indicated they plan to spend across a variety of categories, with 63% planning to spend on clothing and shoes, 50% on groceries, and 40% on tech and electronics, personal care goods, and toys.

While 46% of respondents stated that inflation would affect their fall and winter sales shopping, 49% plan to spend about the same as they did last year on their holiday shopping. Another 29% plan to spend more than they did last year, with only 22% saying they plan to spend less.

The main concerns regarding fall and winter sales events this year include crowded stores (37%), limited product availability (35%), finding the right gifts (35%), shipping delays (32%) and overspending (31%).

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers helping other shoppers find, evaluate and share the most up-to-date online deals and coupons from all the top retailers. Through community-powered shopping, Slickdeals has saved shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; and its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Slickdeals regularly ranks as one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted via Suzy, a connected research cloud, on October 1, 2024. The survey queried 1,189 nationally representative US adults.

SOURCE Slickdeals