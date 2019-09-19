70 Radio Talk Hosts, 191 Sheriffs Unite on Capitol Hill for Immigration and Border Crisis Special Event September 25th and 26th, Announces FAIR

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) announces Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26 as the dates when two high-profile events occur simultaneously, each drawing attention to America's border crisis and encouraging Congress to act.

The 13th annual Hold Their Feet to the Fire (F2F) radio row features over 70 talk hosts from across the nation broadcasting live both days, debating immigration policy, interviewing members of Congress, law enforcement officials, experts, activists, administration officials, and those who live and work along the southern border. In addition, 191 sheriffs from every corner of the country will join with Angel Families at a Capitol Hill press conference, and meet with lawmakers and administration officials to discuss the impact of illegal immigration in their communities.

F2F is the largest annual gathering of America's radio talk hosts and the centerpiece of the immigration debate each year for the media. Lax enforcement, asylum abuse, obstructionist partisan positions, and hostile courts have created chaos at our southern border. This ongoing crisis is the reason radio hosts, sheriffs, and others will discuss, debate, sort truth from fiction, hear first-hand accounts and consider reasonable solutions. At a minimum, barriers have to be built, asylum loopholes closed, more resources brought to bear, and the rule of law enforced. Most importantly, Americans - and those who protect Americans - will be heard.

Hold Their Feet to the Fire Radio Row When: Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26. Continuous broadcasting from 6 am to 9 pm ET. Where: Phoenix Park Hotel, 520 North Capitol Street, NW, Washington D.C. Who: More than 70 talk radio hosts, members of Congress, administration officials, policy experts, law enforcement professionals, victims of illegal alien crime and media personalities. Invited: Credentialed media should contact Dave Ray (dray@fairus.org or 202-742-1834) in advance for admission.



Badges and Angels Press Conference When: Wednesday, September 25, 10 am to 11:40 am ET. Where: United States Capitol West Steps/Area 1. Who: 191 sheriffs (five of whom will be their designated speakers), Tom Homan, former Acting ICE Director, Angel Families, Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Andy Biggs. Invited: Credentialed media are invited to attend and may have access to all guests.

Media Contacts: Dave Ray (dray@fairus.org / 202-328-7004) and Matthew Tragesser (mtragesser@fairus.org / 202-328-7004)

