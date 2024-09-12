FAIR MEDIA ADVISORY: Sheriffs and Elected Officials from Across the Country to Hold Press Conference in McAllen, Texas, on Sept. 18

News provided by

Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Sep 12, 2024, 12:39 ET

Lawmakers and Law Enforcement Officials Will Discuss Impact of Unchecked Illegal Immigration on their Communities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 18, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) will host a border press conference in McAllen, Texas, with 100 state legislators and sheriffs from across the country. These state and local government and law enforcement officials will address the havoc illegal immigration is wreaking on communities in the form of rising crime, homelessness, and costs. The sheriffs and elected officials will discuss the disastrous consequences states are grappling with because of the illegal immigration crisis created by the Biden-Harris administration's open-borders policies.

WHO: Sheriff Jeff Gahler (Harford County, Md.); Sheriff Terry Johnson (Alamance County, N.C.); and Sheriff Mike Lewis (Wicomico County, Md.), representing sheriffs from across the country.

Michigan State Senator Jim Runestad; Missouri State Representative Jim Murphy; and Maine Representative Katrina Smith, speaking on behalf of state legislators across the country.

Susan Kibbe, executive director South Texans' Property Rights Association.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18 from 11:30am to noon Central Time.

WHERE: Anzaladuas Park: 6400 Anzaladuas Dam Rd, Mission, TX 78572.

Media: Credentialed media only will be admitted.

Event Contact: Shari Rendall ([email protected]/202-236-2433) or Susan Tully ([email protected]/608-606-0631)  

Media Contact: Ira Mehlman ([email protected]/213-700-0407) or Joey Chester ([email protected]/202-740-7355)

ABOUT FAIR           

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

DHS Restarts the Illegal and Fraud-Ridden CHNV Parole Program with Only Vague Promises to Do Better in the Future, Says FAIR

DHS Restarts the Illegal and Fraud-Ridden CHNV Parole Program with Only Vague Promises to Do Better in the Future, Says FAIR

"Earlier this summer the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) quietly paused the Cuban-Haitian-Nicaraguan-Venezuelan (CHNV) parole program after an...
FAIR: Biden-Harris Administration Begins Amnesty Program for More than Half a Million Illegal Aliens, Nullifying Our Immigration Laws

FAIR: Biden-Harris Administration Begins Amnesty Program for More than Half a Million Illegal Aliens, Nullifying Our Immigration Laws

Today, the Biden-Harris administration began accepting applications for "parole-in-place" (PIP) for an estimated 550,000 illegal alien spouses and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics