FAIR MEDIA ADVISORY: Sheriffs and Elected Officials from Across the Country to Hold Press Conference in McAllen, Texas, on Sept. 18

Lawmakers and Law Enforcement Officials Will Discuss Impact of Unchecked Illegal Immigration on their Communities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 18, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) will host a border press conference in McAllen, Texas, with 100 state legislators and sheriffs from across the country. These state and local government and law enforcement officials will address the havoc illegal immigration is wreaking on communities in the form of rising crime, homelessness, and costs. The sheriffs and elected officials will discuss the disastrous consequences states are grappling with because of the illegal immigration crisis created by the Biden-Harris administration's open-borders policies.

WHO: Sheriff Jeff Gahler (Harford County, Md.); Sheriff Terry Johnson (Alamance County, N.C.); and Sheriff Mike Lewis (Wicomico County, Md.), representing sheriffs from across the country.

Michigan State Senator Jim Runestad; Missouri State Representative Jim Murphy; and Maine Representative Katrina Smith, speaking on behalf of state legislators across the country.

Susan Kibbe, executive director South Texans' Property Rights Association.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18 from 11:30am to noon Central Time.

WHERE: Anzaladuas Park: 6400 Anzaladuas Dam Rd, Mission, TX 78572.

Media: Credentialed media only will be admitted.

Event Contact: Shari Rendall ([email protected]/202-236-2433) or Susan Tully ([email protected]/608-606-0631)

Media Contact: Ira Mehlman ([email protected]/213-700-0407) or Joey Chester ([email protected]/202-740-7355)

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)