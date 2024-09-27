70 years on: Bridge of the people's will

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

Sep 27, 2024, 09:08 ET

KUNSHAN, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

For Jiang Yuqin, head of a community in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, also a deputy to Suzhou People's Congress, listening to people's ideas, providing a voice for them, and helping them solve difficulties in their work and life are her major jobs. How do deputies fulfill their duties? And why they can serve as a bridge between the people and country? Click this video to find out more.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

