700+ NEWSROOMS, LED BY MONTANA FREE PRESS, JOIN NATIONAL EFFORT TO HELP AMERICANS "START LOCAL" AND RECONNECT WITH TRUSTED LOCAL NEWS

Growing coalition invites communities nationwide to identify and support the local newsrooms covering their towns ahead of April 9 Local News Day

HELENA, Mont., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans navigate an overwhelming amount of information online, a growing national coalition is encouraging people to start local - and reconnect with trusted local news sources in their communities.

More than 700 newsrooms across the United States have now signed on to participate in Local News Day, a nationwide day of action on April 9, 2026, designed to help Americans identify and support the local outlets covering issues that affect their daily lives.

Local News Day Logo

"In a world flooded with information, the most important news is close to home," said John S. Adams, founder of Montana Free Press and a leader of the Local News Day initiative. "Local News Day is about helping Americans reconnect with the reporters and newsrooms covering their schools, their city halls, and the issues shaping daily life."

The initiative brings together a growing national coalition that includes Press Forward, Montana Free Press, Automattic, Newspack, and WordPress.com, along with hundreds of participating newsrooms and journalism support organizations.

Modeled after civic engagement campaigns like Giving Tuesday and National Voter Registration Day, Local News Day encourages communities to engage with the journalism that keeps them informed about what's happening where they live.

Organizers aim to reach 1,000 participating newsrooms ahead of April 9 and are inviting additional outlets to sign up in the coming weeks.

Through LocalNewsDay.org, the campaign is also developing a Local News Finder, a tool that will help people quickly locate trustworthy local reporting in their communities.

Businesses, civic groups, libraries, and community organizations are also invited to participate as partners to help amplify the effort.

"Local News Day is about something simple," Adams said. "Knowing where to turn when something important happens in your community."

Newsrooms interested in participating can sign up at LocalNewsDay.org ahead of the March 26 deadline to be included in the Local News Finder tool.

About Local News Day

Local News Day is a nationwide initiative connecting communities with trusted local news sources. The effort brings together newsrooms, civic organizations, and national partners to encourage Americans to identify and support the local reporting that informs their communities.

Contact:

Emilia Gledhill

Guarisco Group LLC

678-592-3902

[email protected]

SOURCE Montana Free Press