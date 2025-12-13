700CREDIT DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of 700Credit, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from a cybersecurity incident at 700Credit, LLC ("700Credit") on or about October 25, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE.

700Credit is the largest provider of credit reports, soft-pull credit data, identity verification, fraud detection, and compliance solutions for Automotive, RV, Powersports, and Marine dealerships across the United States.

What happened?

700Credit reports that hackers accessed its 700Dealer.com web application on October 25, 2025, and acquired sensitive personal information. The data breach relates to consumer activity between May 2025 and October 2025. 700Credit states it notified nearly 18,000 impacted auto dealerships on November 21.

The compromised data includes personal contact details, Social Security and driver's license numbers, and other personal data. This data breach affects at least 5.6 million people.

How can I protect my personal data?

"If you get a letter from 700Credit, don't ignore it," said Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel. "It is important that anyone affected by this data breach takes steps as soon as possible to protect their information. A credit freeze or monitoring services can go a long way in preventing fraud, and I encourage Michiganders to use the tools available to keep their identity safe."

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the 700Credit data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of federal antitrust laws, ERISA violations in employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

