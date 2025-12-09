KLAR INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces an Investigation of Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY:

Klarna Group plc is a prominent fintech player offering flexible payment tools, ranging from buy now pay later to direct pay and installment options.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On November 18, 2025, Klarna reported achieving a record third-quarter revenue that exceeded market expectations in its first earnings report as a publicly traded company. Despite this strong performance, Klarna posted a net loss of $95 million, mainly due to increased provisions for potential credit losses. These provisions rose to 0.72% of gross merchandise volume, up from 0.44% the previous year, with total provisions hitting $235 million, significantly surpassing analyst estimates of $215.8 million.

On this news, the price of Klarna stock fell 9.3% on November 18, 2025.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

