71% of insurance industry decision-makers dissatisfied with level of effort to get updated insurance programs off the ground and launched digitally

Sure's 2024 State of Digital Insurance Report reveals pain points standing in the way of unlocking the potential of digital insurance

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today released the 2024 State of Digital Insurance Report, revealing widespread dissatisfaction with a core part of the insurance ecosystem, legacy rate service organizations (RSOs). Hundreds of insurance industry decision-makers were surveyed to dive deeper into the current state of the digital insurance landscape, as well as the challenges of getting insurance programs off the ground and launching them digitally. As the embedded insurance market is expected to exceed $70 billion by 2030, this new research reveals interesting insights about the tools that insurance professionals are using to meet this demand, as well as the difficulties posed by legacy RSOs in the process.

High cost, high pain

As consumers seek more seamless experiences to purchase insurance in a digital world, many carriers and brands are looking to keep pace by developing digital insurance programs from the ground up. Rate service organizations are a necessary step in building insurance programs, providing rate, rule, and form filings, as well as other services, such as loss analytics. Sure's new research report found that while there is widespread use of RSOs and their services, 71% of respondents feel that legacy RSOs require a massive amount of effort to get insurance programs off the ground, maintain them, and launch them digitally. Ultimately, these shortcomings hurt consumers with limited options and coverage that's not keeping pace with the market.

Not only are the current options for launching insurance programs time-intensive and massively complex, they're also highly expensive. 75% of respondents noted that their companies spend at least $1 million annually to execute these programs — and 31% report spending $10 million or more. Despite all of this investment of financial resources and effort, only 12% of respondents are very satisfied with legacy RSOs. Further, when asked what they are least satisfied with, respondents cited effort (46%) and flexibility (31%) despite both also being their top two priorities.

"Having spent almost a decade partnering with global carriers and consumer brands to build and launch digital insurance programs, these results are not surprising. The plumbing and pricing of the insurance industry is a mess and a big part of it is the incumbent RSOs who haven't kept pace with the transition to fully digital insurance," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "Carriers are spending up to $10 million a year on their RSO's services to build and maintain their insurance programs, and yet the data shows that the pain points are everywhere and satisfaction is shockingly low. One would assume that with so much investment of time, effort, and money, satisfaction would be guaranteed, but it's not. The industry needs a new way forward to provide modern solutions for carriers and, ultimately, for consumers who are seeking insurance options."

Sure's new survey underscores the difficulties that organizations face as they develop new insurance programs in a market that has long been dominated by a handful of incumbent RSOs. As one respondent said, "We have not yet identified an RSO that provides the cost, value, and flexibility we are seeking." To truly reach customers with insurance products in their moment of need through digital experiences, a new solution must be enabled with a technology platform, manage necessary integrations out of the box, and prioritize seamless digital customer experiences. Sure's State of Digital Insurance Report demonstrates that the current solutions simply cannot deliver on those basic needs.

Meet the future of insurance

For over a decade, Sure has launched $1b+ digital insurance programs with its partners and has seen firsthand the many pain points of combining legacy insurance products from RSOs with modern technology. Sure recently launched Anywhere Insurance to meet these challenges head-on by radically rethinking how to launch new insurance programs and bring them to market digitally.

Through years of development, Anywhere packages up a modern and modular suite of pre-configured insurance product filings paired with Sure's best-in-class-technology platform. The combined solution goes beyond the imaginations of what insurance professionals have had to work with until now. The result is a time to market that is 800% faster; a scalable and cost effective solution for all; superior technology with minimal IT investments, short implementation timelines, and reduced servicing touchpoints; and a better customer experience that helps to close the protection gap in the market.

Sure's full 2024 State of Digital Insurance Report is available here.

Methodology

To conduct this research, Sure partnered with NewtonX, the leading B2B market research company. Of the over 200 participants, more than 80% held director-level positions or above, with titles such as CEO, Chief Auditor, Head of Claims, Risk Analyst, and Pricing Actuary. NewtonX utilized its fintech research expertise and proprietary AI-driven algorithm, the NewtonX Graph, to custom recruit these insurance experts from its open network of over 1.1 billion professionals.

About Sure

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

