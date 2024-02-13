Forbes honors Sure on its Fintech 50 list for the second year in a row

Sure

13 Feb, 2024, 09:16 ET

Sure's second consecutive year on the Fintech 50 follows launch of industry-disrupting innovations to unlock the potential of digital insurance

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced that it has been named to the 2024 Forbes Fintech 50 list, marking the company's second consecutive year on the influential listing of the country's top fintech companies. Now in its ninth year, the Fintech 50 list honors the top private companies that are transforming finance through technology.

To compile the list, Forbes reporters and editors selected fintech organizations that are making a deep impact on customers and businesses through innovation. This includes factors like regularly releasing new products, scaling more quickly than the competition, and making strategic improvements in a legacy space that is primed for disruption.

"2023 was an inflection year for Sure, and we entered 2024 better positioned than ever before to lead the charge towards reshaping the insurance industry for the digital age," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "We kicked off the year with the release of one of our most innovative digital insurance solutions to date, and we've got so many more transformative announcements coming soon. Being recognized for the second year in a row on the Forbes Fintech 50 list is further proof of our momentum and market-leading position to unlock the potential of digital insurance."

This marks Sure's second consecutive year on the Fintech 50 list and celebrates a period of rapid growth and new product releases for the company. In January, Sure unveiled Quote Assist™, new technology that empowers insurance agents to easily generate and customize quotes for consumers as they look to purchase insurance digitally. With advancements in generative AI, Sure is able to offer partners the best of both worlds with omni-customer experiences – full autonomy or a hybrid of digital and physical via Quote Assist™. While many prefer a digital, autonomous purchasing experience for their insurance needs, Quote Assist™ enables agents to create a middle ground for their customers between a fully digital experience and assisted guidance — removing unnecessary friction from the process while still putting the customer in complete control.

About Sure
Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Jess Hair
Senior Manager, Communications
[email protected]

