72% of Americans Expect Record-High Holiday Prices Due to Tariffs, as 56% Cut Back on Spending

Three-quarters of Americans (72%) say the economy is worsening as the holidays approach. They are most likely to blame high holiday prices this year on the Trump administration (30%), inflation (28%), and tariffs (16%).

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three-quarters of Americans (72%) expect tariffs to make 2025 the most expensive holiday season yet, according to a new report from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company.

Over half (56%) of Americans say they're cutting back on holiday spending to afford basic living expenses this year, and more than a third (38%) report this is the first year they've worried about affording holiday shopping.

What is the biggest contributor to high prices this holiday season? What would help you or your family financially this holiday season?

The average consumer plans to spend $550 on holiday shopping this year — down from $600 in 2024 — with top reasons for cutting back including inflation (55%), tariffs (38%), and losing SNAP benefits (15%).

Despite plans to limit spending, over a quarter of Americans (28%) are worried they'll go into debt this year due to holiday spending, with 1 in 7 (14%) already planning to buy gifts on a credit card they can't pay off. As a result, two-thirds of Americans (68%) say the holidays have become more financially stressful than joyful.

Tariffs are hitting shoppers hard: 71% of Americans believe retailers are passing the full cost of tariffs on to consumers, 56% anticipate gift shortages, and 46% are changing their typical shopping habits in response.

Notably, only 15% of consumers say they'd buy a more expensive American-made product if tariffs raised the prices of imported goods, challenging the Trump administration's claim that tariffs boost domestic demand.

About 38% of Americans say lower tariffs would help them afford holiday spending, while 69% say lower grocery prices, and 24% say SNAP benefits would help. Support for SNAP is strong, with 60% backing increased benefits during the holiday season.

Amid soaring political tensions, 1 in 4 Americans (25%) won't shop at certain retailers this season due to their political stance. Even more, 56% of those boycotting would feel uncomfortable receiving a gift from that retailer.

With 40% of Americans saying they can't comfortably afford gifts this year, however, 59% admit they'd buy from a retailer they don't politically agree with to save money — including 43% of those who had planned to boycott.

About 72% of Americans say the economy is worsening as the holidays approach, and 55% feel guilty spending on gifts when others can't afford essentials.

Read the full report at: https://listwithclever.com/research/holiday-spending-2025

About Clever

Clever Real Estate's content reaches over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 3,700+ customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached $14.6 billion in real estate sold, matched 187,000+ customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $220 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans 18,000 agents across all 50 states.

CONTACT:

Nicole Lehman

Clever Real Estate

[email protected]

724-719-0406

SOURCE Clever Real Estate