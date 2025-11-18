New Survey Finds the Majority of Americans Carry Credit Card Debt, Averaging Nearly $8,000

Only 37% of Americans have never been in credit card debt, while about a third (32%) of those currently carrying debt owe $10,000 or more.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A majority of Americans (53%) carry credit card debt, with an average balance of $7,719, according to a new report from Clever Real Estate , a St. Louis-based real estate company.

More than a third (39%) of Americans couldn't cover a $2,000 emergency without relying on a credit card, and 29% say they couldn't afford basic living expenses without one.

What regrets do you have about your credit card spending? Have the following ever contributed to you being in credit card debt?

Half of Americans (50%) report spending more when using credit cards compared to other payment methods.

Although 59% of Americans view credit card debt as the worst kind of debt — and 40% say it's never acceptable — 54% of Americans make at least one purchase per year that they can't immediately pay off.

Just 50% of Americans review their credit card statements monthly for accuracy, and a quarter (24%) discover "forgotten" subscriptions each month.

Even more, 31% have gone so far as to open a new card to cover something they couldn't otherwise afford.

However, a shocking 75% believe they're more responsible than the average cardholder, including nearly two-thirds of those with credit card debt (64%).

Unsurprisingly, 88% of those with credit card debt have regrets about their spending, citing paying too much in interest (34%) and impulse purchases (30%).

Meanwhile, 44% say their debt has prevented them from living the life they want, and one-third of those in credit card debt (33%) struggle to make even the minimum monthly payment.

More than a third (36%) of those with credit card debt have paid one card's bill with another, and 27% fall deeper into debt every month.

Over half (53%) of Americans want to reduce their credit card usage, including 71% of those in debt, though 36% say rising housing costs are forcing them to rely more on credit cards.

Among Americans without credit card debt, 25% worry they could fall into it within the next five years.

About 70% of Americans would support a law to lower or cap credit card interest rates, even if it meant issuers reduced or eliminated rewards to compensate.

