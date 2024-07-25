72% of aviation workers experience verbal or physical abuse during travel disruption

55% of aviation workers' mental health has been negatively impacted by flight disruption

82% of aviation workers agree that they are battling with fewer resources to manage disruption effectively

LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation workers say that 72% of airline or airport staff have been intimidated, shouted at or physically hurt during disruptions to customer travel. Shockingly, 71% of air travel workers say they see an increase in staff being abused by customers when disruption occurs. This number correlates closely with customer anger, as 73% of aviation workers see customers "furious or frustrated" in the face of travel disruption.

Aviation Workers Face Increased Abuse during Travel Disruption

Research conducted by travel technology specialist IBS Software and Aviation Business News finds that 55% of workers in the air travel sector have seen their mental health negatively impacted by the fallout of flight disruption. What's more, 47% say that disruption affects their work-life balance, as they often think about issues faced during the day when they get home from work.

Encouragingly, despite widespread customer frustration, 65% of airline or airport workers think the airline industry manages disruption well. However, they identify access to accurate information, the impact of disruption on operations and getting information to customers as the top three challenges faced by airlines when disruption occurs.

Ignoring these challenges can have a lasting impact on airlines, with 62% of air travel workers agreeing that customers now choose an airline based on its reputation for handling disruption.

That said, airlines are stuck between a rock and a hard place, as 82% of aviation workers agree they are battling with fewer resources to manage disruption effectively. Respondents claim that technology will improve their ability to manage disruption, for example, investment in Customer Relationship Management (32%), artificial intelligence (25%), mobile apps (14%) and self-service tools (12%) will all increase responsiveness to disruption.

"It's deeply concerning that so many air travel workers report an increase in abuse to mission critical staff during high stress events, and that most have experienced intimidation or even physical harm," said Julian Fish, SVP & Head of Aviation Operations Solutions at IBS Software. "Airlines desperately need the resources to handle disruptions more efficiently, to improve passenger communication, and to alleviate the pressures placed on staff. Handling disruption efficiently provides airlines with a clear and demonstrable competitive advantage. Together, we can create a safer and more resilient travel industry for both passengers and staff."

ABOUT IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Research methodology

The survey was carried out in conjunction with Aviation Business News and independent research firm Edge Insight over three weeks from June 18 to July 8 2024. Over 95% of respondents work in the aviation sector, across a range of roles, and positions mainly from senior to middle management. 44% of all respondents work in customer facing roles. Europe accounted for the largest number of respondents (38%) with North America next (24%) followed by APAC (16%) and Middle East (9%).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2468963/IBS_Software_Travel_Disruption_Survey.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IBS Software