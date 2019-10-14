$73.8 Billion Adhesives & Sealants Markets, 2024 - Megatrends in Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Healthcare, Electronics
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Butyl, Polysulfide), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The adhesives & sealants market size was USD 56.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period to reach USD 73.8 billion by 2024.
Adhesives and sealants share several common characteristics. They are often considered together as they both adhere and seal; both are resistant to their operating environments, and their properties are highly dependent on how they are applied and processed. They are best suited for automobile & transportation, building & construction, packaging, and woodworking applications.
The growth opportunities for the adhesives & sealants market are increasing due to the growing high-performance requirements such as bonding dissimilar materials and substitution of synthetic substrates for traditional material. The growth of the market is supported by the increasing construction and automobile applications, advancements in formulating technologies, and growing demand in the APAC region.
In the automobile & transportation industry, adhesives and sealants are fast replacing mechanical fasteners such as welds, screws, rivets, gaskets, and fasteners, thus, allowing automakers to produce lightweight and compact vehicles at lower costs. In the building & construction industry, adhesives and sealants are being increasingly used for flooring, waterproofing, and plumbing.
The key players in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (France), Huntsman Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), DowDupont (US), and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany).
They have adopted new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and investments & expansions to expand their global presence, broaden their product portfolio, and increase their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.2 Drivers
5.1.2.1 Growing Trend of Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles
5.1.2.2 Increasing Demand for Adhesives and Sealants From the Building & Construction Industry
5.1.2.3 Shift in Preference to Hot-Melt Adhesives
5.1.2.4 High Demand for Adhesives and Sealants in APAC
5.1.3 Restraints
5.1.3.1 Environmental Regulations in North America and Europe
5.1.4 Opportunities
5.1.4.1 Industrial Globalization Acting as A Potential Change for Market Growth
5.1.4.2 Increasing Opportunities in the Indian Market
5.1.4.3 Increasing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives
5.1.4.4 Development of Hybrid Resins for Manufacturing High-Performance Adhesives and Sealants
5.1.5 Challenges
5.1.5.1 Shifting Rules and Changing Standards
5.1.5.2 Global Sluggish Economic Growth
5.1.5.3 Trade Tension Between China and the Us
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
5.3.3 Revenue of the Global Electrical & Electronics Industry
5.3.4 Trends in the Automotive Industry
5.3.5 Trends and Forecast in the Building & Construction Industry
5.3.6 Trends in the Footwear Industry
5.3.7 Trends in the Aerospace Industry
6 Emerging Technology: Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market Definition
6.1.2 Historical Development
6.1.3 Current Prospect
6.1.4 Future Growth Potential
7 Industry Megatrends
7.1 Effects of Future Trends and Technology Disruption on Adhesives & Sealants Manufacturers
7.2 Automotive & Transportation
7.2.1 Electric Vehicles
7.2.2 Shared Mobility
7.2.3 Innovation in Batteries to Power Electric Vehicles
7.2.4 Revolutionary Transformation in Autonomous Driving
7.3 Aerospace
7.3.1 Ultralight and Light Aircraft
7.3.2 Continued Technological Advancement
7.3.3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Or Drones
7.4 Healthcare
7.4.1 Wearable Medical Devices
7.4.2 Microfluidics-Based Poc and Loc Diagnostic Devices for Laboratory Testing
7.5 Electronics
7.5.1 Digitalization
7.5.2 Artificial Intelligence
7.5.3 Augmented Reality
8 Adhesives Market, By Formulating Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Water-Based
8.2.1 Pva Emulsion Adhesives
8.2.2 Pae Emulsion Adhesives
8.2.3 Vae Emulsion Adhesives
8.2.4 Others
8.2.4.1 Polyurethane Dispersion Adhesives
8.2.4.2 Water-Based Rubber Adhesives
8.3 Solvent-Based
8.3.1 Styrene-Butadiene Styrene Rubber (SBSR) Adhesives
8.3.2 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Adhesives
8.3.3 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Adhesives
8.3.4 Polyamide Adhesives
8.3.5 Others
8.4 Hot-Melt
8.4.1 Eva Adhesives
8.4.2 Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC)
8.4.3 Copolyamides (COPAS)
8.4.3.1 Properties
8.4.3.2 Applications
8.4.4 Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins (APAOS)
8.4.4.1 Properties
8.4.4.2 Applications
8.4.5 Polyurethanes
8.4.5.1 Properties
8.4.5.2 Applications
8.4.6 Others
8.4.6.1 Copolyesters (COPES) Adhesives
8.4.6.1.1 Main Features & Characteristics
8.4.6.1.2 Applications
8.4.6.2 Reactive Hot-Melt (RHMS) Adhesives
8.4.6.2.1 Main Features & Characteristics
8.4.6.2.2 Applications
8.4.6.3 Metallocene Polyethylene & Metallocene Polypropylene
8.4.6.3.1 Main Features & Characteristics
8.4.6.3.2 Applications
8.5 Reactive & Others
8.5.1 Polyurethane Adhesives
8.5.2 Epoxy Adhesives
8.5.3 Cyanoacrylate Adhesives
8.5.4 Modified Acrylate & Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives
8.5.5 Polysulfide Adhesives
8.5.6 Others
8.5.6.1 Formaldehyde-Based (Reactive-Based) Adhesives
8.5.6.2 Silicone
8.5.6.3 Polyester
8.5.6.4 Resorcinol
8.5.6.5 Phenolic
8.5.6.6 Bio-Based Adhesives
9 Adhesives Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Paper & Packaging
9.2.1 High Demand for Flexible Packaging Impacts the Adhesives Market in APAC and the Middle East & Africa
9.3 Building & Construction
9.3.1 Development of Smart Cities and Mega Projects to Boost Market Growth
9.4 Woodworking
9.4.1 Furniture and Flooring Industries Will Increase the Demand for Woodworking Adhesives
9.5 Automotive & Transportation
9.5.1 Advancement in Electric Vehicles to Increase Adhesive Demand in the Automotive Industry
9.6 Consumer & DIY
9.6.1 Growing Awareness About Advantages of Adhesives is Likely to Increase Demand
9.7 Leather & Footwear
9.7.1 High Production of Footwear in Asia to Boost the Demand for Adhesives
9.8 Assembly
9.8.1 Manufacturing Sector is A Key Contributor to the Adhesives Industry
9.9 Others
10 Sealants Market, By Resin Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Silicone
10.2.1 Better Flexibility and Longer Lifespan of Silicone Sealants
10.3 Polyurethane
10.3.1 Demand for Polyurethane Sealants in Automotive Application is Boosting Their Demand
10.4 Plastisol
10.4.1 High Growth in Several Emerging Economies to Aid Market Growth
10.5 Emulsion
10.5.1 The Growth of the Construction Sector is Favorable for the Market
10.6 Polysulfide
10.6.1 Competitive Sealants Hampering the Polysulfide Sealant Market Growth
10.7 Butyl
10.7.1 Higher Stability Against Oxidation
10.8 Others
11 Sealants Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Building & Construction
11.2.1 Investments in New Constructions and Infrastructures to Positively Impact Economic Development
11.3 Automotive & Transportation
11.3.1 Growing Transportation Industry to Help Grow Sealants Market
11.4 Consumer
11.4.1 Use of Sealants Renders Outstanding Durability and Aesthetic Appeal
11.5 Others
12 Adhesives & Sealants Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Innovators
13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.4 Business Strategy Excellence
13.5 Market Ranking Analysis
13.5.1 Henkel AG
13.5.2 H.B. Fuller
13.5.3 Sika AG
13.5.4 Arkema (Bostik SA)
13.5.5 Huntsman Corporation
13.6 Competitive Scenario
13.6.1 New Product Development/Launch
13.6.2 Merger & Acquisition
13.6.3 Investment & Expansion
13.6.4 Partnership & Collaboration
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Henkel AG
14.2 H.B. Fuller
14.3 Sika AG
14.4 Arkema (Bostik)
14.5 Huntsman Corporation
14.6 3M Company
14.7 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
14.8 Avery Dennison Corporation
14.9 DowDuPont Inc.
14.1 Wacker Chemie AG
14.11 Other Key Companies
14.11.1 Rpm International Inc.
14.11.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.
14.11.3 PPG Industries
14.11.4 Lord Corporation
14.11.5 Adhesives Research Inc.
14.11.6 Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA
14.11.7 DYMAX Corporation
14.11.8 Mapei Corporation
14.11.9 Meridian Adhesives Group
14.11.10 Master Bond Inc.
14.11.11 Soudal Group
14.11.12 Pidilite Industries
14.11.13 Jowat SE
14.11.14 Franklin International
14.11.15 Ashland Inc.
