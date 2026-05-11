73% of Wedding-Planning AI Answers Now Route to Just Two Platforms -- and 84% of Individual Wedding Vendors Have Zero AI Citation Share, New 5W Report Finds

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W today released the Wedding Industry AI Visibility Index 2026, ranking the top 25 American wedding brands by AI citation share across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The report is the latest in 5W's AI Visibility Index Series and the first to map how generative AI engines surface vendors, platforms, and editorial sources in the $100 billion U.S. wedding category.

The headline finding: The Knot, Zola, and WeddingWire collectively appear in approximately 73% of wedding-planning AI responses. Because The Knot Worldwide owns both The Knot and WeddingWire (after the 2018 near-$1 billion merger), the apparent three-platform competition is functionally a two-platform duopoly. Zola is the only independent challenger with comparable citation share.

Underneath the platform consolidation sits a more severe finding for the rest of the category: approximately 84% of individual wedding vendors — photographers, florists, planners, venues, caterers, stationery designers — have effectively zero AI citation share in their own metro and specialty. Generic prompts like "best wedding photographer in [metro]" or "how to find a wedding planner" route almost exclusively to the platforms and a small number of editorial publications before any individual vendor surfaces.

5W ran 65+ consumer-intent prompts through ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews in Q1 2026, tracking citations across five sub-categories: wedding planning aggregators, bridal fashion designers and retailers, editorial publications, photography brands, and stationery and registry services.

Key findings from the Index

The Knot leads all wedding brands at an estimated 13.0% citation share. Zola ranks second at 9.5%. WeddingWire follows at 7.0%. David's Bridal leads bridal fashion at 5.5% — the brand still operates approximately 195–300 stores across the U.S., Canada, and U.K. and remains the largest U.S. bridal-store chain by store count following its 2023 restructuring. Vera Wang holds the luxury bridal-fashion citation moat at 4.5%. Brides, Martha Stewart Weddings, and Vogue Weddings together capture an estimated 14% of editorial-led wedding-planning citations despite declining print circulation.

The Index also documents the largest single citation-consolidation event in the category since the 2018 Knot-WeddingWire merger: The Knot Worldwide's launch of its app inside ChatGPT in February 2026, the first dedicated app from the wedding industry inside ChatGPT.

The report draws on The Knot Worldwide's 2026 Real Weddings Study, which sized the U.S. wedding industry at over $100 billion with approximately 2 million weddings in 2025 at an average cost of $34,000. The same study found that AI adoption among engaged couples nearly doubled year-over-year, to 36%.

Ronn Torossian, Founder of 5W said, "The wedding industry is the most acute version of the citation-consolidation crisis we've measured. Couples open ChatGPT before they've chosen a venue, a photographer, a planner, or a dress. The platform that AI surfaces — The Knot, Zola, or WeddingWire — is the one that owns the lead. By the time the couple is asking about specific vendors, the platform has already mediated the consideration set. Eighty-four percent of individual wedding vendors have effectively zero AI citation share. The Knot Worldwide and Zola form a 73% citation duopoly. The brands that recognize the structural consolidation and build entity-strength infrastructure now will compete. The brands that wait will discover the citation surface has hardened around platforms whose consumer-relationship begins before the wedding-planning even starts."

The Wedding Industry GEO Playbook

The report includes a ten-point Wedding Industry GEO Playbook covering AI citation audits for "find a [vendor type] in [metro]" prompts, entity-strength infrastructure (Wikipedia, Wikidata, structured-data markup, authoritative third-party citations), systematic editorial-features pursuit across Brides, Martha Stewart Weddings, Vogue Weddings, Style Me Pretty, Junebug Weddings, and Carats and Cake, comprehensive presence on The Knot and Zola as foundational citation infrastructure, niche-specific citation moats, bridal-fashion price-tier and aesthetic positioning, and a recommended 72-hour audit cadence following editorial features and major industry announcements.

The full Wedding Industry AI Visibility Index 2026 is available at www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/wedding-industry-ai-visibility-index-2026/. The web version is free to read and the PDF download is ungated.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Media Contact

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations