First ranking of the twenty-five luxury houses defining the AI era, scored by citation share across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

MIAMI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, and Haute Living, today released The AI Luxury 25, the first ranking of the world's leading luxury houses by how clearly the AI engines describe them. Twenty-five houses, five engines, five equal dimensions, one composite score. Hermès leads at 98.6. Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chanel, and Ferrari complete the top tier.

More than a third of luxury buyers now begin product research with AI, not Google. The first impression a buyer forms is the answer an engine returns when asked about a house — and certain houses surface, cleanly and consistently, while others blur. The AI Luxury 25 measures that gap and ranks the houses most deeply embedded in AI-generated answers.

The study scores each house on archival depth, citation density, entity clarity, editorial consistency, and retrieval stability. Hermès posts the cleanest entity profile in consumer commerce. Rolex records the only perfect entity-clarity score in the index. Aman, founded in 1988, is the modern house rising fastest — proof that retrieval authority can be built on purpose, not just inherited.

"In the AI era, the answer is the first impression," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W AI Communications. "The houses at the top of this index earned it the only way it can be earned — a century of saying the same thing, consistently, until the machine learned it cold. That consistency is the modern form of brand equity. Everyone else now has to build it on purpose."

"For two centuries the great houses competed for the cover, the window, the front row," said Kamal Hotchandani, Founder and CEO of Haute Living. "The new front row is the answer a machine returns when a buyer asks. Hermès and Rolex didn't set out to win it — they earned it with a century of discipline. This index measures who owns that answer."

The full study, ranked tables, and methodology are available at https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/ai-luxury-25-2026/

About Haute Living

Haute Living is the luxury lifestyle media brand covering the people, places, and brands defining the global luxury economy. Learn more at hauteliving.com.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations