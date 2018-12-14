$745+ Million Insulation Monitoring Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Insulation Monitoring Devices Market by Response Time, Application (Power Utilities, Manufacturing and Production, Mining, Healthcare, Transportation), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insulation monitoring devices market was valued at USD 543.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 747.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.25% from 2018 to 2023.

The deployment of insulation monitoring devices has rapidly increased due to their use in power utilities and manufacturing and production applications. These devices are connected between the live supply conductors and earth, and they superimpose voltage. The major applications of the insulation monitoring devices include manufacturing plants, power utilities, mining industry, heavy industries, photovoltaic systems, control and safety circuits, automation systems, traction systems, DC applications, and healthcare among others.

The advantages of using insulation monitoring devices are driving its use in the IT power supply systems. Moreover, these devices ensure the operational continuity in case of first fault. These devices also ensure a higher safety of operations by providing the overview of network status and enabling continuous monitoring of the insulation level to earth.

The response time of most of the insulation monitoring devices is less than 4 seconds, which makes them an attractive solution for the power utility and manufacturing industries; therefore, the demand for these devices is high in the power utility and manufacturing applications. The insulation monitoring devices continuously monitor the insulation resistance of the unearthed systems (IT systems) and trigger an alarm if the value of the insulation resistance falls below a response value.



Europe is the leading region in terms of market size due to the high adoption of insulation monitoring devices in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. The high adoption of insulation monitoring devices in Europe is attributed to a large number of manufacturing facilities and government regulations for the use of monitoring devices in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with China leading the way.

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Players



ABB

Bender

Captech

Cirprotec

Deif A/S

E. Dold & Sohne

Eaton

Hakel

Lemvigh-Muller

Littelfuse

Martens (GHM Group)

Megacon

Mitsubishi Electric

Muuntosahko Oy

Ppo-Elektroniikka OY

Renesas Electronics

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Viper Innovations

Wei Dian Union ( Hubei ) Technology Co.,Ltd

