75-Acre Estate on South Carolina's Saint Helena Island Scheduled for Luxury Auction® Oct 10th

The spacious estate's design is inspired by the French Country style, and exudes the relaxed, laid-back luxury of the American South. The main residence offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 3 half baths throughout 10,000 sf of living area, making it ideal for larger families and for those who enjoy entertaining – even on a grand scale. A gourmet kitchen and well-equipped butler's pantry are complimented by an additional floral/catering area, ensuring plenty of capacity for holiday feasts or catered galas.

Additional amenities range from a handsome library and executive office to a wine cellar with storage for up to 2,000 bottles. A multi-purpose room is currently outfitted as a fitness center. Throughout the home, custom French doors open to terraces and patios offering sublime views of the pristine grounds.

In addition to the main residence, there is also a separate apartment located above the detached, 3-car garage. The apartment features 1 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath, and is perfect or guests, in-laws or domestic staff.

Currently, 60 of the property's 75 acres are planted with beautiful pines. In addition to lending aesthetic value and privacy to the estate, these pines can be timbered and sold for profit, or clear-cut and replaced with pastures (thus making the residence ideal for equestrian enthusiasts).

Located within the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort Metropolitan Statistical Area, Saint Helena Island is part of the "Beaufort Sea Islands." With verdant farms and docks for shrimping and fishing, the island offers visitors and residents a window into rural, Lowcountry southern life – but enhanced with modern shops, art galleries and restaurants. Saint Helena is just 45 minutes from Savannah, GA and 75 minutes from Charleston, SC.

Interested bidders can obtain more information on the property online at SouthCarolinaLuxuryAuction.com, or by contacting Platinum's offices at 800.262.5132. Bidders must register to participate in the sale, which will be held on the property site. Contact Platinum for registration details.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions developed the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $994 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while evaluating and consulting on more than $2.75 billion in additional luxury property volume worldwide.

