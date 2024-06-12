75% OF DADS REVEAL THEY WANT TO GET OUTDOORS THIS FATHER'S DAY

Sierra, the active and outdoor retailer, uncovers what gifts dads really want for Father's Day this year, from fishing equipment to pickleball sets, kayaks, and more.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are set to spend an impressive $22.4 billion on Father's Day this year, reflecting the importance of celebrating dads nationwide*. Dads who celebrate actually want to get active outdoors and prefer receiving gear that supports their hobbies and active lifestyles.** National activewear and outdoor gear retailer Sierra, in collaboration with YouGov, has uncovered that dads favor practical gifts that enable them to pursue their favorite outdoor activities. These insights reveal a shift towards experiences, guiding families to choose gifts that truly resonate with what dads want this Father's Day.

Part of the TJ Maxx Family of Brands, Sierra is known for offering a vast selection of top brands in activewear and gear at great value, and is here to help shoppers spoil dad, grandpa, and any father figures in your life this Father's Day without breaking the bank.

Key findings amongst dads who celebrate Father's Day include:

The Lure of the Outdoors: 75% of respondents shared that their ideal Father's Day is spent outdoors, with activities ranging from hiking, camping, barbecuing, to fishing and more.

Not in the Mood for a Fancy Restaurant? Fire up the Grill Instead: Contrary to the traditional image of a Father's Day expensive dinner outing, 40% of dads who celebrate prefer to spend the day getting active in the great outdoors instead.

Avoid Impersonal Gifts : Instead of a generic gift basket or a one-size-fits-all gift card to a store he doesn't shop at, get something you know he needs! 33% of respondents revealed they prefer practical gifts they'll actually use, including gear for their hobbies and other everyday items.

Active Apparel & Gear Top the Gift List: When it comes to gifts, dads are most interested in apparel and gear to get active, with 42% of respondents sharing their preferred gifts are activewear and gear for their hobbies, compared to only 22% wanting workout equipment and sporting goods.

Try Something New: 56% of respondents revealed they're interested in taking up a new outdoor hobby, including fishing, pickleball, running, hiking, biking, and kayaking.

"This Father's Day, Sierra has the top gifts to celebrate all dads and father figures out there, with incredible deals on gear for dads who love getting active and outside" said Caitlin Kobelski, Vice President and Sierra Marketing Director. "Whether it's teaching us a new skill, cheering us on from the sidelines, or simply offering a listening ear, they play a vital role in our lives. At Sierra, we understand the importance of honoring dads with the gifts they want most. Find the perfect gift to fuel his passions and create lasting memories together, from top-quality brands at unbeatable prices to give dads what they truly want."

Sierra's Father's Day Gift Guide:

To help shoppers find the perfect gift for Dad this year at amazing savings, Sierra has curated a Father's Day Gift Guide featuring a selection of activewear and outdoor gear to support dads in pursuing their favorite activities and outdoor hobbies, or you can search the entire Father's Day shop here. With prices up to 60% less*** than department and specialty stores prices, shop top gifts at Sierra to get more bang for your buck!

Help dad discover his love for pickleball with a new pickleball set for just $19.99 , 28% less*** than department or specialty retailers, encouraging him to try out new hobbies and creating a new way to spend quality time as a family.

Check out Sierra's incredible fishing equipment from this casting rod for just $49.99 , 58% less*** than department or specialty retailers, fishing net for just $29.99 , 45% less*** than department or specialty retailers, and a fly reel pack for just $129.99 , 40% less*** than department or specialty retailers , to make dad's fishing dream a reality.

Gear dad up for summer hikes with a pair of sturdy hiking boots for just $59.99 , 50% less*** than department or specialty retailers , a hydration pack for only $16.99 , 51% less*** than department or specialty retailers , and trekking poles for only $16.99 , 32% less*** than department or specialty retailers .

For the gym-shy dad who wants to start working out , get him started with a workout kit for just $19.99 , 33% less*** than department or specialty retailers, comfortable joggers for just $19.99 , 50% less*** than department or specialty retailers, and supportive sneakers for just just $59.99 , 42% less*** than department or specialty retailers.

*Based on a report that indicates consumers are estimated to spend roughly $22.4 billion for Father's Day gifts in 2024 - https://nrf.com/media-center/press-releases/fathers-day-spending-total-224-billion

**All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2381 adults, among whom 533 were dads who celebrate Father's Day. Fieldwork was undertaken between 28th - 30th May 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

***Prices are representative. Actual prices as marked. Styles vary by store and online. Compare At prices are based on comparison to regular prices of comparable items at full-price department or specialty retailers.

ABOUT SIERRA

Founded in 1986, Sierra helps customers get active with quality brands, vast selection, and affordable prices. Sierra is part of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. Shop any of our 100 Sierra stores or visit Sierra.com to find apparel, footwear, and gear for your whole family at incredible prices. Give @SierraOfficial a follow on Instagram and Facebook, then tag us to share your travels, new hobbies, and great finds.

