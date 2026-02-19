75% of Women Are Likely Skipping Healthcare Because It's Too Hard to Fit Into Their Lives, New Report Finds

Teal Health's Report - State of Her Health 2026 - Reveals That Time, Access, and Outdated Systems are Driving Women Away From Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national report from Teal Health , a virtual women's health company on a mission to eliminate cervical cancer in the U.S., reveals the disconnect between how women live and how healthcare is delivered. According to the State of Her Health 2026 report , women overwhelmingly value preventive care, but barriers such as time, access, and outdated care models are driving them away from the services designed to keep them healthy.

The findings come at a time when women's health is reaching a cultural inflection point. From fertility and menopause to mental health and preventive care, women are demanding better experiences and outcomes. But the infrastructure of healthcare remains largely unchanged, built around in-person visits and rigid scheduling. The result is a widening health gap between the needs of the patient and what systems can actually deliver. This report captures the tension, revealing a clear need for modernization across providers, employers, insurers, and the broader healthcare system.

Key findings include:

75% of women say they've probably skipped a healthcare visit because they couldn't find a convenient appointment, with 55% saying they definitely have

Nearly a third of women (29%) report that routine primary care or OBGYN visits take more than three hours (door to door), and more than 10% say visits take over five hours

81% of women report regularly prioritizing loved ones' needs over their own health

1 in 4 women do not have regular access to an OBGYN

87% say trusted at-home screening options would help them stay up-to-date on preventive care, and 95% want doctors who are forward-thinking and up-to-date on innovation

"These findings show a healthcare system that hasn't evolved to fit into the modern woman's life," said Kara Egan, CEO and Co-Founder of Teal Health. "Women juggle work, caregiving, and family responsibilities. When healthcare requires hours out of their day, it becomes inaccessible. At Teal Health, we are addressing this for cervical cancer screenings. By giving patients the opportunity to accurately and comfortably screen from home, we are giving them the time back to focus on their many other priorities."

The report also finds shifting health behaviors. 60% of women say their primary sources of health information have changed in the past 3 - 5 years, with AI tools (27%), social media influencers (41%), and athletes (29%) being sources they turn to or trust for health information and recommendations.

Teal Health surveyed more than 500 representative women across the United States for this survey. View the full report here .

About Teal Health

Teal Health is a woman-led company on a mission to improve women's healthcare experiences – starting with the first FDA-authorized vaginal self-collection device for at-home cervical cancer screening available nationwide. By creating the option for a woman to screen for cervical cancer from the comfort of home with virtual support and personalized follow-up care when needed, Teal can increase access to this life-saving cancer screening. Teal Health is a member of the Cervical Cancer Roundtable, a joint collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Moonshot, a coalition of industry leaders with the goal of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health concern in the US. To learn more, visit www.getteal.com .

