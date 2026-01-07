Teal Health Expands Nationwide, Bringing the Only FDA-Authorized Device for At-Home Cervical Cancer Screening to All 50 States

For the first time ever, women across the U.S. have access to a comfortable, convenient, and accurate at-home cervical cancer screening that is FDA-authorized and recommended in the screening guidelines.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teal Health, a virtual women's health company on a mission to eliminate cervical cancer in the U.S., today announced the national availability of its at-home cervical cancer screening, which includes the FDA-authorized Teal WandTM self-collection device and comprehensive telehealth platform. Cervical cancer screening, often referred to as the Pap smear, is a recommended screening for women ages 25-65.

In May 2025, Teal received the only FDA-authorization for at-home screening, and now just seven months later, has scaled nationally to meet the growing demand, aligned with the newly updated cervical cancer screening guidelines from the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) . In the updates, ACS included the Teal Wand and at-home self-collection for primary HPV testing as a recommended option for cervical cancer screening, while the HHS has also endorsed self-collection HPV testing and requires insurance coverage for screening and any necessary follow-up testing by January 2027. This rapid alignment between regulatory authorization, clinical evidence, and national guidelines reflects both the real-world need for more accessible options and the momentum behind at-home screening.

Starting today, women across all 50 states can order a kit directly on getteal.com . Teal's licensed providers then confirm their medical eligibility through a brief virtual visit and prescribe the at-home screening kit. Women collect a sample privately from home and mail it to the lab for primary HPV testing using the same FDA-approved HPV test, with the same accuracy as the doctor's office. Results are then reviewed and shared through a secure portal, and if the result is abnormal, a virtual follow-up visit is recommended to explain the importance of follow-up care and navigate the patient to a local provider. Teal also makes it easy to stay connected to your existing care team. If you already have an OBGYN or primary care provider, Teal can share your results with them, with your consent, so your records stay coordinated and any needed follow-up is seamless.

Teal works with most major insurance plans and is HSA/FSA eligible. The at-home screening is available for $99 with in-network insurance and $249 without. Additionally, Teal is working with insurers, health systems, employers, and provider organizations to increase access to more women, including those who are overdue or face barriers in traditional settings.

"Women have been asking for a better option, and now it is here. We are proud to bring at-home screening to women across the country, and we have been building fast to get here, a place where this option is now available for everyone who wants it across the United States," said Kara Egan, CEO and Co-Founder of Teal Health.

This timing is critical; despite cervical cancer being nearly 100% preventable through routine screening, almost 1 in 3 U.S. women are behind, and screening rates have declined over the last decade. Many remain underscreened due to lack of appointment availability, discomfort, or past trauma. This is the first time cervical cancer screening has been available from home, an approach already proven in other cancers. At-home colorectal cancer screening has been included in U.S. Cancer Screening Guidelines since 2016, and its impact on participation is well-documented and referenced in HHS's cervical cancer screening guidelines . Research from Kaiser Permanente's long-running mailed-outreach colorectal cancer screening program found screening rates more than doubled over time, and deaths were cut in half, reinforcing that removing friction from screening can improve outcomes at scale for large populations.

In Teal's 16-site national clinical trial, the Teal Wand performance was equal to that of clinician-collected samples, detecting cervical precancer 96% of the time, with 94% of participants preferring the Teal Wand for its comfort, ease, and privacy. That preference has continued in real-world use, with early Teal patients rating the experience 4.9 stars and describing it as quick, easy, painless, and life-changing.

Liz Swenson, MD, OBGYN, and Medical Director at Teal Health, shared her perspective from the first few months of seeing patients. "I've spoken with hundreds of women who have completed their screening through Teal. Many had wanted to stay current on this critical screening, but were uncomfortable, nervous, or unable to get screened in a traditional setting. Seeing the relief and pride they feel afterward has been profoundly motivating, both personally and professionally. It gives me so much hope for the future of women's health."

This January, in recognition of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Teal Health has assembled more than 30 female-focused companies and healthcare organizations to raise awareness to the importance of cervical cancer screening and the new options that make it easier than ever to get it done. The unified message is simple: However you say it - HPV test, Pap, cervical cancer screening - just don't delay it. Together, we can eliminate cervical cancer as a public health concern in the U.S. Visit YourScreeningOptions.com to learn more.

About Teal Health

Teal Health is a woman-led company on a mission to improve women's healthcare experiences – starting with the first FDA-authorized vaginal self-collection device for at-home cervical cancer screening available nationwide. By creating the option for a woman to screen for cervical cancer from the comfort of home with virtual support and personalized follow-up care when needed, Teal can increase access to this life-saving cancer screening. Teal Health is a member of the Cervical Cancer Roundtable, a joint collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Moonshot, a coalition of industry leaders with the goal of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health concern in the US. To learn more, visit www.getteal.com .

