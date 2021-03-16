$76.28 Billion Anti-Viral Therapies Market, 2027 - Growing Emphasis on Launching Anti-Viral Agents

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Viral Therapies Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Mechanism of Action; Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach US$ 76,282.63 million by 2027 from US$ 40,589.79 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the global anti - viral therapies market and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.



Based on type, the global anti - viral therapies market is segmented into generic drugs and branded drugs. The generic drugs segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2020-2027. Rising demand for low-cost drugs, growing number of FDA-approved generic drugs, rising adoption in emerging nations, and patent expiry of various branded products are the factors boosting the market for the generic drugs segment.



The global anti - viral therapies market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical companies and rising government support for research activities and clinical trials. However, high drug development cost hinders the growth of the market.



AbbVie Inc.; Abbott; Astrazeneca; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; and Aurobindo Pharma are among the leading companies operating in the anti - viral therapies market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Anti - Viral Therapies Market - By Type

1.3.2 Global Anti - Viral Therapies Market - By Mechanism of Action

1.3.3 Global Anti-viral therapies market - By Application

1.3.4 Global Anti - Viral Therapies Market - By Geography



2. Anti-Viral Therapies Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Anti-Viral Therapies - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Anti-Viral Therapies Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing R&D Expenditures in Pharmaceutical Companies

5.1.2 Rising Government Support for Research Activities and Clinical Trials

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Drug Development

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Launching Anti-Viral Agents

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Anti-Viral Therapies Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Anti-Viral Therapies Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Anti- Viral Therapies Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Anti - Viral Therapies Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Anti-viral therapies market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Generic Drugs

7.4 Branded Drugs



8. Anti-Viral Therapies Market Analysis - By Mechanism of Action

8.1 Overview

8.2 Anti-Viral Therapies Market Revenue Share, by Mechanism Of Action (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitor

8.4 Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

8.5 Protease Inhibitors

8.6 Others



9. Anti-Viral Therapies Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Anti-Viral Therapies Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 HIV

9.4 Hepatitis

9.5 Herpes

9.6 Influenza

9.7 Other Applications



10. Anti-Viral Therapies Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Anti-Viral Therapies Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Anti-Viral Therapies Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck and Co., Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Aurobindo Pharma

AstraZeneca

