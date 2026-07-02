76% of Adults Are Burned Out. The Wellness Industry Has a Response

Live Love Spa's National Wellness Month Trends Event - DTLA, August 3 & 4

Showcases the Tools, Technologies, and Practices Redefining Self-Care

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the American Psychological Association reporting that 76% of adults experience physical symptoms of stress – and Future Forum finding that 48% of workers under 30 feel completely drained by the end of day – self-care has officially moved from indulgent luxury to practical necessity.

350+ spa leaders, wellness brands, and media converge on DTLA August 3–4 for Live Love Spa's National Wellness Month Trends Event — the official industry kickoff for the month-long self-care movement.

Live Love Spa, the premier B2B community for the wellness industry, is responding with its 2026 National Wellness Month Trends Event – the official industry kickoff for the month-long self-care movement – two immersive days at Hudson Loft in Downtown Los Angeles on August 3-4.

"When you practice daily self-care, you aren't just 'pampering' yourself – you are actively managing your nervous system," says Lisa Michaelis, founder of Live Love Spa and National Wellness Month. "That shift is changing everything: the experiences consumers seek and the products, technologies, and partnerships shaping the future of spa and wellness. If you want to know what's next, this is the room to be in."

The event convenes 350+ attendees – including more than 300 qualified spa leaders from Marriott, Hilton, Four Seasons, Hyatt, Ritz-Carlton, Montage, Fairmont, Life Time, and Equinox – alongside 60+ innovative wellness brands, media, and content creators for hands-on discovery unlike any static trade show.

Highlights include expert masterclasses from Phytomer and Eminence Organic Skin Care that showcase the social wellness movement; immersive recovery technology from Ammortal; advanced aesthetics from Candela; and a first look at the 2026/27 Wellness Trend Industry Insights, informed by Live Love Spa's inaugural Spa & Wellness Industry Trends Survey. Spafinder joins as a platinum sponsor, celebrating its 40th anniversary.

For wellness brands: Limited exhibitor opportunities remain. Connect face-to-face with 300+ qualified spa buyers and decision-makers actively sourcing what's next.

For media: Complimentary media credentials are available. The event delivers story-ready access to emerging trends, brand innovations, and industry leaders – plus an exclusive preview of national wellness trend data.

The national movement opens to the public August 1st at NationalWellnessMonth.com, where individuals and businesses can download the free 31-day Wellness Challenge Calendar.

Explore brand partnership and exhibitor opportunities or register for media credentials at LiveLoveSpa.com/losangeles. To download the Wellness Month Challenge Calendar: NationalWellnessMonth.com

SOURCE Live Love Spa