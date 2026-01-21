76% of Americans Plan on Learning New AI Skills in 2026, Workera Report Finds

Survey of 1,000 white-collar workers explores impact of AI on current jobs and plans for the future

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera , the AI-powered skills verification platform, published the 2026 AI Workforce Preview . The report examines how everyday Americans expect AI to impact their day-to-day workflows and career trajectories over the next 12 months, and reveals that white-collar workers are taking action rather than waiting for a wave of change. Three-quarters (76%) of respondents plan on learning new AI skills in 2026; 40% are doing so to use in their current role and 36% want to make themselves more attractive for new opportunities.

"Americans are hungry for AI skills, and they're already feeling the technology's impact on their jobs," said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO and founder of Workera. "Our research shows employees are willing to leave organizations that don't recognize and value their capabilities. Companies that move beyond resumes to real skills data are able to identify who can do the work today and who can grow into tomorrow's roles, creating a meritocratic backbone that retains top employees at a moment of unprecedented mobility."

The inaugural report surveyed 1,000 Americans working in industries like tech, finance, and the public sector. Findings from the 2026 AI Workforce Preview include:

Americans are ready for new roles. The majority (53%) of respondents are looking for a new role in 2026. Of those, 28% will explore opportunities outside their organization while 25% plan to pursue a new internal role. Less than half (48%) are content to stay with their current job.

Four in 10 (39%) Americans expect AI to impact their employment status in 2026, either by causing them to change roles within their company (29%) or costing them their job (10%). The rest (62%) believe AI will not impact their role.

Workers are ready to leave workplaces where their skills aren't understood. Americans who strongly disagreed with the statement — "My employer accurately understands my skills and abilities" — were much more likely (73% vs 14%) to be planning to look for another job with a new organization in 2026 than those who strongly agreed.

Talent decisions still rely on resumes. Prior experience is the top factor (72%) taken into account when making staffing decisions, our survey found, followed by verified skills data (57%) and relationships (48%).

The 2026 AI Workforce Preview is available today.

Methodology

Workera surveyed 1,000 Americans, each of whom works full-time and has earned a bachelor's degree. The survey was conducted in December 2025 via Pollfish.

About Workera

Workera is pioneering the future of skills technology, reimagining how organizations align business needs with verified skills data to future-fit their workforce and accelerate productivity and innovation. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and recognized by World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers, TIME's Best EdTech Companies 2025, Inc. 5000, and Josh Bersin's HR Tech AI Trailblazers, Workera leverages proprietary AI agents to deliver unparalleled insights into workforce capabilities, utilizing a state-of-the-art skills ontology and large language models for the most precise skill measurements available. Workera was named in Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list for 2024 alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai .

