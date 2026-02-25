Workera Adds Executive Leaders as Enterprise Demand for Verified Skills Data Surges

Former Booz Allen talent leader joins alongside sales, customer, and marketing executives as platform adoption accelerates

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera , the trusted skills data layer for the enterprise, added four go-to-market leaders to meet enterprise demand. Jim Hemgen joins as VP of Partnerships from Booz Allen Hamilton, Brad Bernstein as VP of Global Sales from HackerRank, Jessica Harvey as VP of Customer from Mursion and BetterUp, and Amanda Ellsworth as Head of Product Marketing from Workiva.

Hemgen led talent development for more than 33,000 employees at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he was a Workera customer before joining the company.

"Most learning professionals still speak in course enrollments and inferred skills, not verified outcomes," said Jim Hemgen, VP of Partnerships at Workera. "That's why I brought Workera into Booz Allen. We needed a platform that could measure workforce readiness with real fidelity. Now I have the opportunity to help organizations across industries build that same capability at scale."

Workera also welcomed Brad Bernstein as Vice President of Global Sales, Jessica Harvey as Vice President of Customer, and Amanda Ellsworth as Head of Product Marketing. Bernstein joins from HackerRank, where he built enterprise sales motions at scale, helping some of the world's largest companies undergo technical skills transformations. Harvey joins from Mursion, where she served as Chief Revenue Officer, and BetterUp, where she led account management for Fortune 500 workforce transformation programs. Ellsworth joins from Workiva, bringing enterprise SaaS product marketing expertise from the compliance and risk management software space.

"AI is not just a new tool; it is changing the structure of work itself," said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO of Workera. "When roles and skills are evolving this quickly, leaders need reliable skills intelligence to make smart talent decisions. These hires give us the depth to deliver that at enterprise scale."

The hires come as demand for verified skills intelligence accelerates across Fortune 500 enterprises. According to Workera's 2026 AI Workforce Preview , 76% of Americans plan to learn new AI skills in 2026 — but without verified measurement, organizations have no way to know if training investments are actually building capabilities or just burning budgets.

Workera's expansion across partnerships, sales, customer success, and product marketing positions the company to scale the trusted skills data layer enterprises need to turn workforce development from guesswork into competitive advantage.

About Workera

Workera is the enterprise's trusted and verified skills data layer, powering critical talent decisions across hiring, development, workforce planning, and AI transformation to align business priorities with real capabilities and accelerate productivity and innovation.

Trusted by Fortune 500 customers, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai .

