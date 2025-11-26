76% of Hospitality Workers Check Job Listings Weekly -- OysterLink Poll

New data highlights a growing pattern of routine job-checking among workers, an OysterLink survey finds

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by OysterLink reveals that 76% of people check job listings every week, even when they are not actively applying for a new role. The survey, which gathered responses from 150 participants, highlights how common it has become for workers to stay aware of job opportunities regardless of their current employment situation.

In the same survey, 10% of respondents said they check available jobs monthly, 8% browse only when they feel unhappy at work, and 6% reported looking at job listings casually without plans to apply.

"OysterLink conducted this survey to understand how often people engage with job postings today," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager at OysterLink. "These findings show that checking jobs has become a regular habit for many workers."

The data suggests that job checking is no longer limited to people actively seeking employment. Instead, it has become a routine part of how workers stay informed, gauge opportunities, and maintain awareness of the job landscape — regardless of whether they plan to apply.

