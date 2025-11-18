Select NYC Hospitality Roles Could See Wage Hikes Up to 70% With Mamdani's $30/Hour Plan, OysterLink Finds.

OysterLink's review of New York State BLS data shows that cooks, housekeepers, and counter service workers would see the largest pay increases under Mayor Zohran Mamdani's proposed wage hike.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Average hourly pay for frontline hospitality workers in New York City could rise by as much as 25%–70% if Mayor Zohran Mamdani's proposed $30 per hour minimum wage by 2030 takes effect, according to a new analysis by OysterLink, a hospitality workforce and recruitment platform.

Drawing from the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data for New York State, OysterLink found that several key hospitality roles currently earn well below the proposed threshold. The increase, if enacted, would substantially raise base pay for restaurant, hotel, and quick-service staff — reshaping wage structures across the city's hospitality sector.

How Current Wages Compare

OysterLink's analysis shows that the largest proportional increases would go to back-of-house and entry-level roles such as dishwashers, cashiers, and counter service workers.

Cooks, line chefs, and hotel staff would also see notable pay jumps, while bartenders and waitstaff, who already earn near or above the proposed wage through base pay and tips, would experience smaller adjustments.

Position Current Avg. Hourly Wage (NY State) Potential Hourly Wage if $30 Minimum Applies Approx. % Increase Cooks & Line Chefs $20.62 $30.00 +45 % Waiters & Waitresses $25.65 $30.00 +17 % Bartenders $29.85 $30.00 +1 % Housekeepers & Hotel Staff $23.89 $30.00 +26 % Dishwashers $17.61 $30.00 +70 % Fast Food & Counter Workers $17.45 $30.00 +72 % Cashiers $17.60 $30.00 +70 %

If approved, the proposal could eventually narrow long-standing pay gaps between front- and back-of-house positions. It may also prompt restaurants and hotels to revisit pricing strategies, staffing models, and tipping structures to absorb the higher labor costs while maintaining service standards.

Data Limitations: This analysis uses the most recent New York State wage data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Because city-specific figures are not yet available, the projections reflect statewide averages applied to New York City's hospitality workforce. Actual impacts may vary by borough, establishment type, and the adoption timeline of the proposed policy.

