78 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Named to Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers List

Feb 02, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 78 lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized by their clients as 2026 Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers.

Through its annual Sharplegal survey, Thomson Reuters asked more than 2,000 global senior legal buyers to identify up to three lawyers who stood out from other lawyers they interacted with over the last 12 months. Thomson Reuters recognizes these client-nominated individuals as Stand-out Lawyers. According to the organization, these lawyers stand out substantially for their ability to improve client satisfaction, increase client advocacy, grow share of wallet, strengthen the brand, enhance people engagement, and increase profits per partner.

The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers from 21 practice areas and 25 offices were named 2026 Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers:

Lawyer

Practice

Office

Lee A. Albanese

Corporate

New Jersey

Stephen Baird

Intellectual Property & Technology

Minneapolis

Reena Bajowala

Data Privacy & Cybersecurity

Chicago

Ian C. Ballon

Intellectual Property Litigation

Silicon Valley

Johnine P. Barnes

Labor & Employment

Washington, D.C.

Michael J. Baum

Real Estate

Chicago

Brian H. Blaney

Corporate

Phoenix

Scott J. Bornstein

Intellectual Property & Technology

New York

Heath J. Briggs

Intellectual Property & Technology

Denver

Claire Broadbelt

Litigation

London

Matthew J. Cannon

Litigation

Chicago

Andrew Caunt

Corporate

London

Lori G. Cohen

Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation

Atlanta

Dillon R. Colucci

Immigration & Compliance

Los Angeles

Joseph F. Coniglio

Health Care & FDA Practice

Dallas

Bruno Cova

Restructuring & Special Situations

Milan

José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez

Real Estate

Mexico City

Jake Evans

Litigation

Atlanta

Ashley M. Farrell Pickett

Labor & Employment

Los Angeles

Joel Feldman

Intellectual Property & Technology

Atlanta

Bruce Fischer

Real Estate

Orange County

David C. Fixler

Energy & Natural Resources

Boston

Paul T. Fox

Litigation

Chicago

Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés

Corporate

Mexico City

Richard J. Giusto

Real Estate

Miami

Claudia Hard

Banking & Financial Services

Berlin

Shari L. Heyen

Restructuring & Special Situations

Houston

Valerie W. Ho

Intellectual Property & Technology

Los Angeles

Alexandra A. Holt

Entertainment, Media & Sports

Atlanta

Angelika Hunnefeld

Litigation

Miami

Stanley G. Jacobs, Jr.

Corporate

Fort Lauderdale

David Jay

Litigation

New Jersey

Kurt A. Kappes

Litigation

Sacramento

Fred E. Karlinsky

Insurance

Fort Lauderdale

Mark D. Kemple

Litigation

Los Angeles

Candice E. Kim

Intellectual Property & Technology

Los Angeles

Jason Kislin

Litigation

New Jersey

David J. LaSota

Corporate

Chicago

Ian R. Macdonald

Immigration

Atlanta

Steven M. Malina

Litigation

Chicago

Thomas R. Martin

Corporate

Miami

Carl McCarthy

Public Finance & Infrastructure

New York

Shawn R. McIntee

Corporate

Minneapolis

Barbara Meili

Entertainment, Media & Sports

New York

Mark I. Michigan

Corporate

Dallas

Matthew W. Miller

Corporate

Fort Lauderdale

Ewen Mitchell

Intellectual Property & Technology

London

Hiroshi Miura

Corporate

Tokyo

Ashley M. Montalbano

Real Estate

Chicago

Adam S. Namoury

Corporate

New York

Jon T. Neumann

Insurance

Phoenix

Yuji Ogiwara

Litigation

Tokyo

David W. Oppenheim

Franchise & Distribution

New Jersey

Alejandro Ostos Fulda

Litigation

Mexico City

Flora R. Perez

Corporate

Fort Lauderdale

Arturo Pérez-Estrada

Corporate

Mexico City

Brian L. Petrequin

Corporate

New Jersey

Laura Siegel Rabinowitz

International Trade

New York

Bobby Rosenbloum

Entertainment, Media & Sports

Atlanta

Tina M. Ross

Real Estate

Dallas

Gary A. Saul

Real Estate

Miami

David I. Schulman

Intellectual Property & Technology

Atlanta

Jeff E. Scott

Litigation

Los Angeles

Joey T. Shabot

Mergers & Acquisitions

Tel Aviv

Hal S. Shaftel

Litigation

New York

Jason T. Simon

Corporate

Northern Virginia

Sylvia E. Simson

Litigation

New York

Charmaine D. Smith

Entertainment, Media & Sports

Atlanta

Libretta Stennes

Litigation

Minneapolis

Oscar Stephens

Latin America Practice

New York

Landes Taylor

Corporate

Portland

Richard J. Valladares

Litigation

Atlanta

Henrietta Walker

Corporate

London

Jennifer Weddle

American Indian Law

Denver

Eric D. Wong

Litigation

New Jersey

Paul G. Yakulis

Corporate

New York

Jeremy D. Zangara

Corporate

Phoenix

David A. Zetoony

Data Privacy & Cybersecurity

Denver



About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

