$792 Million Immersion Cooling Market - Global Outlook 2018-2027

The Global Immersion Cooling market accounted for $143.67 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $792.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing density of server racks and the rising need for cost-effective cooling solutions. However, lack of recognition from end users is restraining market growth.

Immersion cooling is utilized in server farms to cool various segments, including electronic gadgets, for example, servers. In this procedure, various kinds of gear are submerged in a thermally conductive dielectric fluid or cooling liquid. This procedure disposes of the prerequisite for fans, massive heatsinks, or air channels as the warmth is legitimately moved from segments to warmth move liquids. Warmth is killed from server farms by coursing cooling fluid near hot parts utilizing cool warmth exchangers.

Amongst Type, Single-Phase Immersion Cooling segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The coolant is pumped to a heat exchanger where heat is transferred to a cooling water circuit. This technique uses open baths, as there is little (or no) risk of the coolant evaporating.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is growing in emerging countries such as India and China due to increasing use of technologies, such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, edge computing, cloud computing, cryptocurrency mining, and enterprise computing, is leading to an increase in a server rack and chip density.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Immersion Cooling Market, By Cooling Fluid Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Deionized Water

5.3 Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid

5.4 Mineral Oil

5.5 Synthetic Oil

5.6 Other Cooling Fluid Types



6 Global Immersion Cooling Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

6.3 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling



7 Global Immersion Cooling Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Artificial Intelligence

7.3 Cryptocurrency Mining

7.4 Edge Computing

7.5 High Performance Computing

7.6 Other Applications



8 Global Immersion Cooling Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Allied Control Ltd

10.2 Asperitas

10.3 DCX - the Liquid Cooling Company

10.4 Downunder Geosolutions Pty Ltd

10.5 Exascaler Inc.

10.6 Fujitsu Limited

10.7 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

10.8 Iceotope Technologies Limited

10.9 Liquidcool Solutions, Inc.

10.10 Midas Green Technologies

10.11 Qcooling

10.12 Submer Technologies



