$7B National General Contractor to Expand Operations in Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hensel Phelps, a multi-billion-dollar national general contracting company, is proud to announce its expansion plans in northern Colorado. Driven by national and regional growth, the plan includes opening a new office near I-25 and Highway 34, the nexus of northern Colorado. Under consideration is Centerra South, a planned 150-acre walkable mixed-use community.

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in real estate development, construction and facility services in markets ranging from aviation, transportation, government, mission-critical, water/wastewater, commercial and healthcare.

The northern Colorado-based company is one of the largest employee-owned companies in the country with 4,700 employees and is continually ranked as a top-performing general contractor in the U.S. It has twelve regional offices, including its Rocky Mountain Region office in Thornton, Colorado, its Services Business Unit in Westminster, Colorado and its Water Business Unit in Fort Collins, Colorado.

"For more than 87 years, we have had an imprint on skylines and cities across America, but northern Colorado is home and where it all began," Mike Choutka, Chairman and CEO of Hensel Phelps, said. "We are extremely excited to honor our employees with a new state-of-the-art facility and proud to keep our foundation rooted in northern Colorado as we prepare to continue serving our clients across the country for another century. Our commitment to serving our local partners, employees and the community will grow even stronger as an anchor in northern Colorado."

About Hensel Phelps

Since its establishment in 1937, Hensel Phelps has specialized in providing comprehensive building development, construction and facility services across diverse markets, including aviation, government, commercial, mission-critical, healthcare and transportation.

We're dedicated to serving our partners, employees, community and all those who aspire to build the future.

For more information about Hensel Phelps, visit www.henselphelps.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hensel Phelps