7digital Continues Global Expansion in Fitness With Barry's and Volava, Joining Apex Rides, FORME, and More

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7digital, the global leader in end-to-end digital music solutions, is announcing global fitness brand Barry's and Barcelona's Volava as the newest clients of 7digital's music platform as a service, which is being utilised by a fast-growing number of fitness companies including London's Apex Rides, a cutting-edge high-performance smart bike and in-home fitness platform, and Los Angeles-based FORME, a premium home fitness system that delivers a one-on-one fitness experience through elegant full-length mirrors that transform into immersive personal training studios. Fitness is a fast-growing and strategic growth sector for 7digital, which already powers some of the largest and most innovative social and music platforms like Kuaishou, Moodagent, Triller, and more.

Barry's, the global destination to experience the best workout in the world has 77 studios across 14 countries and over 30 cities worldwide, will be using 7digital's instructor playlisting tool to access a fully cleared catalogue of music to Barry's X, a brand new digital product offering a fully integrated many to many camera-on experience for everyone who wants to try Barry's. In addition to rights clearances, Barry's will also leverage 7digital's built-in integration with MRI for publisher clearances, providing an automated, efficient, end-to-end rights management solution. Volava, an interactive fitness platform that brings the energy and benefits of studio-style workouts to the convenience and comfort of your home, will access their cleared catalogue from major labels via the playlisting tool for their bike-based online fitness offering in Spain and, soon, other locations such as Germany.

7digital offers fitness brands an unequaled music platform as a service, with a one-stop-shop for incorporating music into fitness without any of the historical barriers and challenges, making it easy to maximize the benefits of music, including:

End-to-end global rights and reconciliation : 7digital's platform is fully integrated for label clearances as well as publisher filtering via built-in integrations with HFA & MRI. Clearances are filtered on-demand and in real-time, eliminating manual back-end processes. This provides the peace of mind that fresh playlists created are compliant with the licensed agreements so trainers just have to choose their groove, no matter where in the world they train.

: 7digital's platform is fully integrated for label clearances as well as publisher filtering via built-in integrations with HFA & MRI. Clearances are filtered on-demand and in real-time, eliminating manual back-end processes. This provides the peace of mind that fresh playlists created are compliant with the licensed agreements so trainers just have to choose their groove, no matter where in the world they train. More music for differentiated, better playlists : 7digital's global catalogue of 80M+ tracks powers everything from meditation to Tabata, and includes both the majors and more than majority of the Merlin catalogue.

: 7digital's global catalogue of 80M+ tracks powers everything from meditation to Tabata, and includes both the majors and more than majority of the Merlin catalogue. The 7digital playlist tool : A centralized location for partners to cadence their music with an easy-to-use interface so that multiple studios, staff, and instructors can easily adhere to music clearances when they create and manage playlists.

: A centralized location for partners to cadence their music with an easy-to-use interface so that multiple studios, staff, and instructors can easily adhere to music clearances when they create and manage playlists. Developer-first integration guides and 24/7 white-glove service for best-in-class onboarding and growth.

"Even as the world begins to re-open, 7digital is continuing to see huge demand for in-home fitness experiences, for which having the perfect licensed music to power fitness goals has never been more vital," said Paul Langworthy, 7digital CEO. "We are pleased to partner with Barry's and Volava as they scale across territories and add new online experiences that meet emerging customer demand and expectations to complement training in their physical locations."

"We're proud to partner with 7digital to introduce an exciting new catalogue of music to our customers, blending new artists and themes into the full experience for our members," said Volava's CEO and Founder, Joel Balagué. "7digital's global catalogue and turnkey territory expansion options allow us to customize our experiences across new locations and European markets as we grow."

"Of all the B2B music providers, 7digital has by far the best solution in the 'connected fitness' space," said Trent Ward, co-founder, and CEO at FORME. "Their support and knowledge are second to none and we've had a fantastic experience working with their team thus far."

ABOUT Barry's

Barry's is the Best Workout in the World. It started in 1998 in West Hollywood - making it the original high-intensity interval training workout. Since 1998, Barry's has been at the forefront of the fitness industry: developing, maintaining, and innovating the workout with the latest innovation being, Barry's X: a community-driven digital fitness experience. Barry's X leverages technology to provide a high-touch experience that mimics that of the Red Room and allows their global community - which spans 78 studios in 14 countries - to remain connected no matter where they are.

ABOUT Volava

Volava is a new way to train from home. We have the most complete fitness app in the Spanish market for you to train like never before. With our new-generation products, you can measure your performance and you can train daily in our live or on-demand classes. We make fitness entertaining, accessible, effective, and convenient while fostering social connections and building a community around wellness. Measure the calories you burn, the kilometers you run, monitor your progress, and compete with other users. Training with Volava you will never be alone, as our specialized instructors will motivate you and you will be part of the largest virtual fitness community. Take a look at our website. We look forward to seeing you in the Volava community.

ABOUT FORME

FORME has brought together the greatest minds in design, content, and technology to create the best in home + fitness. The award-winning Studios, designed by Yves Behar, blur the line between home decor and home gym and the 43" ultra-high definition (UHD) 4K touchscreen mirror display empowers an unrivaled, lifelike content experience. FORME offers two distinct models: Studio, $2,495 or $69/month for 36 months, and Studio LIFT, $4,495 or $125/month for 36 months. FORME's ever-evolving original content, including Barry's X classes, can be experienced by everyone in the household for a $39/month multi-user membership. To learn more, please visit formelife.com. You can also connect with FORME on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

ABOUT 7digital

7digital is the global leader in B2B end-to-end digital music solutions, providing a scalable cloud-based platform that enables companies and brands to connect to its global music catalogue and rights management system to launch and manage unique and engaging music experiences. Operating worldwide in over 80 markets and integrated with more than 300,000 labels and publishers, 7digital's platform automates the complex and time-consuming processes of music management, making it easier to access and use music in streaming services, social media, home fitness, gaming, retail and more. With best-in-class infrastructure, deep industry expertise, and intelligence tools, 7digital empowers its clients to innovate, grow and serve tomorrow's music consumer. For more information, visit http://www.7digital.com/.

