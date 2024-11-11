7Rivers Rides the Rapids Towards Snowflake Premier Partner Status, Continuing Accelerated Growth and Success

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7Rivers Inc., a leading data and AI consultancy, is proud to announce its achievement of Premier Partner status with Snowflake AI Data Cloud, the data platform leader renowned for its high performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability. This milestone highlights 7Rivers' dedication to delivering cutting-edge cloud data solutions.

Founded in July 2023, 7Rivers has quickly demonstrated exceptional growth and expertise. The company reached Snowflake Select Partner status in March 2024, just nine months post-launch. Following another period of rapid expansion, 7Rivers ascended to Premier Partner status in October 2024, reflecting its ability to deliver outstanding client value, deep integration with Snowflake technologies, and exceptional delivery standards.

"We are thrilled to have earned Premier Partner status with Snowflake," said Paul Stillmank, Founder & CEO of 7Rivers. "Evolving from a startup to a Premier Snowflake Partner within a year underscores our team's innovation, agility, and deep expertise. It reaffirms our commitment to helping customers harness the power of their data through Snowflake's advanced AI Data Cloud platform."

Achieving Premier Partner status in record time signifies 7Rivers' profound technical acumen, proven track record of successful data solutions, and its ability to drive impactful business outcomes across various industries. The company leverages Snowflake for cloud data modernization, advanced analytics, and AI-powered solutions across sectors including insurance, banking, manufacturing, software, high-tech, and more.

"Snowflake has been integral to our mission of empowering businesses to compete and excel in the digital era," said Joe Fortino, Partner, Business Development & Alliances at 7Rivers. "Our collaboration helps leaders rethink their business strategies using our Data Native™ Model, which uncovers new opportunities through data."

About 7Rivers Inc.

7Rivers' mission is to empower businesses by unlocking the transformative potential of data and AI, driving unparalleled success. The company supports business leaders by delivering cutting-edge data modernization, advanced data science, and state-of-the-art AI solutions.

As a Snowflake Premier Partner, 7Rivers transforms raw data into actionable insights that yield measurable impact. The company specializes in building AI-powered data foundations, identifying high-value use cases, and deploying Enterprise LLM solutions and Data Native™ applications, helping organizations navigate today's dynamic landscape and evolve into augmented enterprises. For more information, visit 7riversinc.com .

