$8.25 Billion Wi-Fi Hotspot Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot market accounted for $1,790.48 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $8256.00 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.



Increasing use of cell phones and smart devices, growing adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots by the retail, hospitality & education sectors and adoption of carrier Wi-Fi by the network operators for data traffic offload are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, meeting the bandwidth requirement of the applications and security issues are some of the factors hindering the market growth.



A Wifi hotspot is a physical location where people may obtain Internet access, typically using Wi-Fi technology, via a wireless local area network (WLAN) using a router connected to an internet service provider. Public hotspots may be created by a business for use by customers, such as coffee shops or hotels.



Public hotspots are typically created from wireless access points configured to provide Internet access, controlled to some degree by the venue. In its simplest form, venues that have broadband Internet access can create public wireless access by configuring an access point (AP), in conjunction with a router and connecting the AP to the Internet connection.



A single wireless router combining these functions may suffice. Private hotspots may be configured on a smartphone or tablet with a mobile network data plan to allow Internet access to other devices via Bluetooth pairing or if both the hotspot device and the device/s accessing it are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.



Based on Component, the Wireless hotspot gateways segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. A hotspot gateway is a device that provides authentication, authorization and accounting for a wireless network. This can keep malicious users off of a private network even in the event that they are able to break the encryption. A wireless hotspot gateway helps solve guest user connectivity problems by offering instant Internet access without the need for configuration changes to the client computer or any resident client-side software.



Geographically, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growth in access of internet; increase in number of mobile subscribers, rise in acceptance of internet communication-oriented services such as Snapchat and WhatsApp, and large share of mobile data traffic.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mobile Hotspot Devices

5.3 Wireless Hotspot Controllers

5.4 Wireless Hotspot Gateways

5.5 Other Components



6 Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Installation and Integration Services

6.3 Managed Services

6.4 Professional Services

6.5 Consulting Services



7 Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Education

7.3 Financial Services

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Hospitality

7.6 Retail

7.7 Telecom and IT

7.8 Transportation

7.9 Other Applications



8 Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, By Software

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wi-Fi Security Software

8.3 Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing Software

8.4 Cloud Based Hotspot Management

8.5 Centralized Hotspot Management



9 Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Service Providers

9.3 Enterprises

9.4 Government

9.5 Network Operators

9.6 Other End Users



10 Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Aerohive Networks

12.2 Aptilo Networks AB

12.3 Aruba Networks

12.4 Boingo Wireless Inc

12.5 Brocade Communications Systems Inc

12.6 Cisco Systems Inc

12.7 Ericsson

12.8 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

12.9 Ipass Inc

12.10 Motorola Solutions

12.11 Netgear Inc

12.12 Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent S.A.)

12.13 Ruckus Wireless

12.14 Ubiquiti Networks



