$8.67 Billion Shear Beam Load Cells Markets - Global Outlook to 2026

The Global Shear Beam Load Cells market accounted for $5.04 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for load cells from industries such as healthcare and rising investments in industrial automation technologies are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, continuous electric energy for the production and display of signals is restraining the market growth.

The shear beam load cells is designed for low profile scale and process applications. One end of the shear beam contains the mounting holes while the opposite end is where the cell is loaded. The load cell will be mounted on a flat smooth surface with high strength hardened bolts. The larger shear beam cells have more than two mounting holes to accommodate extra bolts to keep the hardware from stretching under stress load.

Based on the types, digital load cells segment is likely to have a huge growth due to the increasing demand for precision weighing, especially in heavy lifting applications.

By Geography, Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the high increase in the use of these cells in various applications like aerospace, defense, automotive, oil and gas, and bulk material handling industries.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Shear Beam Load Cells Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Digital Load Cells

5.3 Analog Load Cells



6 Global Shear Beam Load Cells Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Transportation

6.3 Retail

6.4 Medical

6.5 Industrial

6.6 Other Applications



7 Global Shear Beam Load Cells Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Yamato Scale

9.2 Thames Side Sensors

9.3 Rice Lake Weighing Systems

9.4 PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

9.5 Novatech Measurements Limited

9.6 Measurement Specialists and National Scale Technology

9.7 LAUMAS Elettronica

9.8 Kubota

9.9 Keli Electric Manufacturing (Ningbo) Co., Ltd.

9.10 Interface, Inc.

9.11 Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH

9.12 Honeywell Sensing and Control

9.13 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

9.14 Flintec Group AB



