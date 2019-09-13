$8.94 Billion Semiconductor Microcomponents Market for Automotive Industry - Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Microcomponents Market for Automotive Industry - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semiconductor micro components market for the automotive industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% to reach US$8.946 billion by 2024.



The growing proportion of in-vehicle electronic content is estimated to drive the semiconductor micro components market for the automotive industry. Simultaneously, a steady increase in disposable income is driving the production of passenger and commercial vehicles, which is further expected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.



This research study examines the current market trends related to demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Intel Corporation, Advacned Micro Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics among others.



